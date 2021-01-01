Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Polar Plunge: 10 a.m. at 200 Beach Drive, Surfside. Plunge into the Gulf to start 2021. Hot cocoa to follow plunge and group photo. Don’t forget a towel. Free and open to the public. Call 979-233-1531.
Saturday
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Opening: Noon to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Rich at 979-236-4750 or rmkaus@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at New Hope Church, 3640 CR 58, Manvel. Contact Niccole at 281-604-4000 or nliston@newhopechurch.tv, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 110 E. South At., Alvin. Contact Patty at 281-543-4126 or P_Stasky@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 1310 Elm St., Sweeny. Contact Christi at 979-491-8100 or cwesley@sweenyisd.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Angleton ISD, 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Contact Kalean Bowie at kbowie@angletonisd.net or 979-864-8000, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Freeport LNG, 2363 CR 690, Freeport. Contact Wendy at 979-415-8716, email WMazurkiewicz@freeportlng.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Geiko, 2705 E. Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Bridget at 281-896-4979 or bcaletka1@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Stonepost at Shadow Creek Ranch, 12400 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Contact Rita at 713-340-2010 or stonepost@rockwellmgmt.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Dr. Seuss Wants You Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, Angleton through February 22. Features Seuss’ art that confronts common issues in America during WWII. Call 979-864-1208 or visit www.bchm.org.
Bookworms Book Club: 6:30 to 9 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.