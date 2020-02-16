Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Annual Black History Program: 11 a.m. at the Zion Temple AME Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Accompanied by a soul food feast with the Rev. Mark Jackson. Old-fashioned and African attire. Call Clara Johnson at 979-798-8776.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Monday
Freeport Senior Citizen Game Day: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Open to all community senior citizens. Free. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
President’s Day Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Featuring the music of America by the College and Community Band. Free admission. Open to the public. Call 979-230-3000.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. $10 fee. Seven-week workshop. All participants will be part of the performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Tuesday
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn about this famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Picket Fence, 815 Dixie Drive, Clute. Program is about the CWC. Open to the public. Call Freda at 979-308-6125 or visit brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free.Call 979-341-9322.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 pm at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus Professional Building, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for donors. Monthly drive every third Tuesday. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at giveblood.org code 1076.
Wednesday
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel: 11 a.m. to noon at the Covenant EPC Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Meeting and potluck luncheon. Guest speaker is local historian Harry Sargent. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
“Starting a Business – Part 2” Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee is $25. Online registration required. Call 979-230-3380 or visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Thursday
Scholastic Bowl: 7 p.m., at the Center for the Arts and Sciences Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Trivia contest. Teams of four. $100 per team. High school students and adults welcome. Call 979-265-7731.
STEM Petting Zoo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Participants will be able to play with technology for children and families. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce 75th annual banquet: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $75, $850 for reserved table of 10. Featuring Jazz Sunday. RSVP to 979-285-2501, email chamber@brazosportchamber.org or visit www.brazosport.org.
Nash Fest: 6 to 9 p.m. at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Nashville-themed fest featuring Cole Degges Band. $75 general admission, $50 for Angleton ISD Employees. Benefits Angleton ISD Education Foundation. Contact 979-864-8047 or foundation@angletonisd.net.
