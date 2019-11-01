Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Halloween Bash: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center plaza, 333 Highway 332 E. Costume contests for children, adults and pets, food trucks and Fab 5 cover band in concert. Free; families encourages to bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Pets on leashes welcome. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazoria Country Retired Teachers Association meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. Presentation from The Gathering Place by Erika Longoria. Silent auction to benefit the TRTA Foundation. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
Laurie Humble Two-Day Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $100 per student. Learn techniques to add interest to shadows and shadowed areas and to make reflective surfaces shine. Call 979-265-7661.
The Gatlin Bros. in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Sold out. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Saturday
A Night of Hope, The Homecoming Show: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazoria County native Justin Gambino in concert with special guest Whitlee Casey. “Anchored” EP release and live-recorded show. General admission $17 available at clarion.brazosport edu; VIP tickets $35 available at justingambino.com.
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed artwork and more. Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
Pollinator Palooza: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quintana Beach County Park, 330 Fifth St., Quintana. Family-friendly event. Activities for the kids featuring live bees and butterflies. Talk with real beekeepers and learn how to plant for and attract pollinators. Call 979-233-1461.
Angel Mini-Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Brazoria, 210 W. Louisiana St., Brazoria. Christmas shop and homemade soups and sandwiches. Call 979-798-7757.
The Ladies of Shake, Rattle and Roll: 7 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $10 person or $100 for a table of 10. BYOB; set-ups provided. Group performing music of the 1950s and ’60s. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Genealogical Workshop registration deadline: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Chapter members will assist beginners with genealogical family research. Drinks and snacks provided. Hosted by Fort Velasco Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Call 979-415-5557 or email ft.velascoDAR@yahoo.com.
City Wide Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout West Columbia. Maps available at Prosperity Bank, Texas Gulf Bank, West Columbia City Hall, West Columbia Library and West Columbia Chamber. Call 979-345-3921.
Lift Up: 5 to 9 p.m. at Surfside Beach second free entrance. Bonfire and dove balloon release in memory of loved ones. Hosted by Inspirational Crossroads. Registration required at www.inspirationalcrossroads.com/new-events or contact info@inspirationalcrossroads.com.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 23460 FM 1301, West Columbia. $10 fish plates with trimmings. Dine in at Robert Dixon Fellowship Hall or place to-go orders by calling 979-345-3341.
Eighth Annual Treasures by the Sea and Kite Fly-by Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Blue Water Highway, Surfside. Raffle, hot soups, entertainments, vendors, kite show and more. Contact gpavey321@gmail.com.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Tours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Abner Jackson Plantation, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free to the public. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Contact 979-297-1570.
Arts and Crafts Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th Street, West Columbia. Craft fair, food trucks, silent and live auctions, music, and more. Proceeds will go towards multiple outreach projects. Call 979-345-4642.
Adult Fall Choir Concert: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church. 522 West Live Oak, Angleton. Worship God in the Beauty of His Holiness. Contact 979-997-3884.
Sunday
Jazz Sunday: 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Jazz sextet will providing music for service. Call 979-297-6003.
Linda Lamkins Benefit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brooks Street Pub, 129 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Lamkins has is on hospice care due to being diagnosed with nontuberculosis mycobacterial lung disease with end-stage COPD and emphysema. Money will help with monthly expenses, meds, and transportation to and from appointments. Barbecue pulled pork sandwiches and chips $10. Silent auction inside. A Jeep and bike run will follow on Nov. 10. $20 per vehicle/$10 per rider. Call Stacey Winscott at 979-291-9411.
Monday
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Nov. 9 at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
