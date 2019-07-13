Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items; live music, kids activities, workshops and more. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 N. Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek. All homegrown, handmade and homemade items. Contact 713-594-4768 or jonescreekfarmers market@gmail.com.
Hope for Tomorrow Fun-N-Sun Celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hope for Tomorrow Food Pantry, 713 Roberson St., Clute. School supplies, bouncy house, volleyball, basketball, free hot dogs and distribution of food. Call Jude Roberson at 979-230-8101.
“Shrek the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and July 20, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 21 in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Tickets $22. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
UTMB Breathe and Be Better Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 146 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Introducing the benefit of Qi Gong (Tai Chi) as a way to improve health and well-being by using deep breathing and relaxed stretching. Free. RSVP to Peggy Howell at 979-848-9198.
Millennial Merch Fashion Show: 7:30 p.m. at Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel St., Houston. Third annual event hosted by Brazoswood High School graduate Jordan Carter. Tickets available at www.millmerch.info. Call Carter at 979-480-3978.
Richwood Police All-American Night: 5 to 10 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, Audubon Woods Drive. Free food, entertainment and late night movie. Interact with police and city staff. Call 979-265-2082.
Family fun time: 11:30 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Make a constellation projector. Call 979-864-1519.
Sunday
History Talks: Hair, Glorious Hair: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Fashion historian Melanie Garvey explains the hairstyles of the early 1830s and how you can reproduce these hairstyles at home. Call 979-849-5965.
Sunday Science Fun: 2 to 5 p.m. at the Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Crafts and experiments. All ages welcome; parents must stay for entire event with child. Call 979-265-7661.
Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Call Richard Kaus at 979-236-4750.
Monday
CWC Beach Blanket Bingo registratin deadline: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Create a DIY craft and be hear an encouraging message from Jane Vick. Cost is $15. RSVP before Monday to 713-502-4526 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Freeport Senior Citizens Bingo: 10 a.m. at Velasco Community House, 14 Skinner St., Freeport. Call 979-236-7295.
Moonlight Monday: 4:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Featuring “The Music Shop” by Rachel Joyce. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Domino’s Pizza Dough Party: 1 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1702 N. Main St. Kids learn how to make a pizza. Call 979-922-1905.
Cool Crusiers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Walton: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Backyard Bass and Basic Fishing for Kids: 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Kids learn how to tie knots, keep water clean and how to fish. Call 979-798-2372.
Tuesday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Canoes to Rocket Ships: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 East Cedar St., Angleton. The Brazoria County Historical Museum presents the journey to space travel. Call 979-864-1519.
West Columbia Library Sea & Shore Event: 11 a.m. at the West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Learn about the creatures that live under the waves and on the shores of Brazoria County. Kids interactive program. Call 979-345-3394.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Brazosport Rotary Club: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. , Lake Jackson. Past president Heather Morrison-Rimato will review accomplishments for the 2018-19 Rotary year. Visitors welcome. Pay for lunch at the door. Call 979-864-6610.
Off the Hook Crocket and Knit Circle: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Li’l Listeners Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Sea and Shore: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Presented by Texas Master Naturalists Cradle of Texas Chapter. Call 979-548-2567.
Take Me to your Readers: 2 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Featuring Julian Franklin. Call 979-233-3622.
Friends of the Library meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1702 N. Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 South Yaupon Street, Lake Jackson. Free. Activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherry Tesch at 979-297-6929 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Student Pavilion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Melanie Fulton at 979-230-3233 or melaine.fulton@brazosport.edu, and make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy Morehan at 979-849-9109 or pmorehan@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
