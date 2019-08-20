Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Realtor Ryan Birdsong will give an update of real estate in Brazosport area and beyond. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10 at the door. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Ice Cream Fellowship: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Evening of fellowship and ice cream. Discuss the upcoming 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea t o the Jordan River.” Hosted by Lake Jackson Eve Community Bible Study. Classes for men, women, couples,and children grades 1-8 (whose parent attends Tuesday evening class). All welcome. Text Tim at 979-236-9556 or visit lakejackson.cbsclass.org/
CWC Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Picket Fence Restaurant, 815 Dixie Drive, Clute. Learn more about CWC and how you can help.Call Kathy Nasse at 713-502-4526 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy Morehan at 979-849-9109 or pmorehan@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Baby bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/toddler storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Adult color time: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult craft: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Planner and journal decorating group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring a game or play one provided. Bring a snack to share. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Starting a Business Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College Small Business Development Center Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Clute. Online registration required, $25 fee. Topics include SBDC small business assistance, small business insurance options, marketing and online presence, business structure and tax compliance, accounting and employees/contractors. Call 979-230-3380 or visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
Thursday
G athering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Author Meet and Greet: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Author Anthony Head shares the story of artist Jesse Trevino and his pride in his Chicago heritage. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Library Book Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Angleton Library, 410 East Cedar St. Semi-annual sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the 12 branches throughout the county. Items donated by the public, sold for $1 or less. Proceeds support the summer reading program and other library projects. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-864-1505.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport residents invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Blood Drive: 2:30 to 7 p.m. at The Recreation Center (Studio 5), 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-297-4533 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Education Foundation’s Donor Reception and Ribbon-Cutting: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. For anyone who wants to learn more about the Angleton ISD Foundation, free. Teachers receiving grants and donors will be in attendance. Call Allison at 979-481-9118.
Friday
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No s moking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.cocom.
