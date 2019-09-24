Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 to 5 p.m. at The Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Gibraltar Summer Luau: 5 to 7 p.m. at Gibraltar Senior Apartment Homes, 201 Verde Drive, Clute. Games, food, door prizes, DJ. Call Dolores at 979-665-5851.
Small Business Strategic Plan Seminar: 1 to 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Small Business Development Center, 500 College Drive, Richwood. $15 fee. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
ABC Joint Membership Event and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Associated Builders & Contractors, 1002 ABC Avenue, Brazos Room A, Freeport. Members $35, future members $55, reservations required on or before 12 p.m. Sept. 20. Event includes ABC STEP Awards, new member recognition, election of 2020 ABC board of officers and directors, tabletop displays, networking opportunities. Call 979-233-0279.
Creating A Successful Small Business Strategic Plan Seminar: 1 to 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Small Business Development Center, Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee is $15. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Contact 979-230-3380.
Brew Bayou Home Brew Club: 7 p.m. at Black’s Fairy Meadery, 325 E Brazos Ave, West Columbia. Call Floyd Ellington 979-235-7467.
Rib Eating Challenge For A Cause: Noon to 2 p.m. at court area in front of TJ Maxx, Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Lake Jackson Police Department will take on Angleton Police Department. Portion of proceeds go to the winning team’s charity of choice.
Thursday
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Soil Fertility Management: 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. program at Galveston County Extension Office. $15 in advance, $20 at the door per person for an individual class, $50 per person for the whole series, $75 per couple for the whole series. Cost includes meal and three forage samples for hay purchased or grown. Locally grown hay entered into show on Oct. 24 must be present to win. Learn pasture planting and management. Presented by Dr. Jake Mower. Register online at brazoria.agrilife.org or galveston.agrilife.org three days before program. Call Jean Godwin 979-864-1558.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St, Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Friday
Sip Sip Soiree: A Speakeasy Affair : 7 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Benefits college foundation.Call 979-230-3245 or visit brazosport.edu/soiree.WLLS.
“Mystery of the Mummy’s Curse” fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Highway 332 E. Dinner benefits Lake Jackson Historical Museum. $50 per person Friday, $25 Saturday. Call 979-297-1570.
