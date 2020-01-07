Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. Tickets $5 adult, $3 child. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Compassionate Friends: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and older. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
MLK Choir Rehearsals: 7 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest clinician is Quinten Simon, a Gospel Award winner. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at City Of Pearland, 4141 Bailey Road, Pearland. Call Terene Sudds-Johnson at 281-652-1617 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Beaed, 1850 Highway 35 N., Alvin. Call Kristyl Henderson at 281-331-2035 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Tween/Teen STEAM Day: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Ages 10 to 18 years old. Learn about different STEAM activities. Call 979-265-4582.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Precinct 4 Constable’s office, 3633 CR 58, Manvel. Call Joey Earl at 979-313-3065 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 9:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Open to public. Contact lakejacksongarden clubtx@gmail.com.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
10th annual Awards Luncheon and Chairman’s Address: 11:30 a.m. at The Springs, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. Food, vendors and more. Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce will honor Abigail Arias, ambassador of the year and business of the year. $25 at door, $30 invoiced, $300 sponsor table of eight. Call Michele at 979-849-6443.
63rd annual Chamber Appreciation Banquet: 6 to 9 p.m. at 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Masquerade ball theme. $25 per person. Sponsorship and table options available. Man, woman, ambassador and business of the year awarded. Hosted by West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-345-3921.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at U.S. Army Recruiting Center, 3145 Silverlake Village Drive, Pearland. Call Carlos Espinosa at 956-453-4208 or make an appointmetn at giveblood.org.
Friday
Blood drive: 1 to 7 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Valentine Cookie Class: 6 to 7 p.m. at Krave’m Cakes, 113 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Only 9 spots available. $60 per person. Call 979-292-8229.
Saturday
14th annual Great Futures Gala: 6 to 11 p.m. at Brazosport College Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker is Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. Live music. Hosted by Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. $75 per person. Call 979-373-9668 or visit www.bgcbc.com for sponsor prices.
Informational meeting: Noon to 3 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Ask questions and voice concerns about Lions Academy, a proposed sixth- through 12th-grade school in Brazoria County. Hosted by Lions Academy Board of Directors. Call 281-388-4300.
Residential Electronics Recycling: 8 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free to Brazoria County residents. Most electronic items accepted. Call 979-849-5711 for complete item list.
MLK Choir Concert: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire station No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
Used Bike Blow Out Party: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Velasco Street, Angleton. Games, tire toss, drawings, vendors, food trucks and more. Kid friendly. Call 979-849-3681.
