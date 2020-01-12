Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Taste of Your Wedding Day Bridal Show: 12 to 4 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free entry and bridal tote for every bride. Open to public. Vendors, cake tasting, prizes, gifts, drawings and more. Call Esther at 979-665-8665.
Monday
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BSuccess Academy, 500 W. Circle Way, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Carolyn Edwards 979-730-7090.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
OLLI Classes: start January 13 at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 East Hospital Drive, Angleton. For ages 55 and over. Complementary gifts for the first 20 people who sign up. Contact Tonya at 979-848-9108 or 979-848-7878.
Tuesday
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Historical Museum annual Meeting: 3:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, Angleton. Light refreshments served. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Stephanie Jess 979-730-7300.
“Starting a Business – Part 1” Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee $25. Online Registration Required. www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Valentine Cake Decorating: 6 to 7 p.m. at Krave’m Cakes, 113 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. $75 per person and includes all supplies and cake. Only 9 spots available. Call 979-292-8229.
Blood Drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at TDCJ Region lll Training, 5155 FM 655, Rosharon. Give blood, save lives. Call Britney Wilcox at 281-595-3481.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Stephanie Jess 979-730-7300.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Free. Open to teens, adults, singles and couples. Paid classes start Feb. 11 for $10. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit the Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
OLLI Class: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Mineral and Gem Hunting in the USA, at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 East Hospital Drive, Angleton. For ages 55 and over. Complementary gifts for first 20 people who sign up. Call Tonya at 979-848-9108 or 979-848-7878.
Jan. 15
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute in the Board Room. Guest speaker will be member Amy Comer. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
Jan. 16
Alive Safe Driving Class: 1 to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Citizens Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny in the senior center. AARP Members costs $15 and $20 for non-members. Residents 55 or older welcome. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
MLK Community Worship Service: 7 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner St., Freeport. Speaker Rev. Christopher Gordon of Houston. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
