Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop Rehearsal: 6:30 p.m. daily through Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. Culmination of seven-week workshop. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Learning Libratory: 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Way for kids to have some S.T.E.A.M. fun. Call 979-415-2590.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Mystery Loves Company Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Stranger Inside.” Call 979-415-2590.
Tuesday
Earth, Moon and Sun: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Family show explores the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register beforehand. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
Senior Citizen Meditation: 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. The class is $5 and will be instructed by Joan Roberts. Space limited. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizen Cardmaking: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Bring scissors and glue. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Topic: Spring Vegetable Garden. Presented by the Brazoria County Extension Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Free; registration required. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-848-5600 or register at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Includes stories, music, movement and a craft for children. Theme: “Colors.” Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Lake Jackson Garden Club: 9:30 a.m. in the meeting room at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. “History of Nash Prairie & Other Dumb Luck Stories” presented by Susan Conaty. Public welcome. Email lakejacksongardenclubtx@yahoo.com.
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Early literacy program for newborns up to age 2 including songs, rhymes and a story. Followed by stay and play. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Includes stories, music, movement and a craft for children. Theme is “Colors.” Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Wee Read: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Toddler Time features, music, movement and a story for toddlers and infants. Theme is “Colors.” Call 979-415-2590.
Garden Lecture Series: 7 p.m. at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Free. Program: Ferment and Foam. Explore benefits of making ginger and turmeric beer. Call 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org.
