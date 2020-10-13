Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Minority Business Roundtable: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Minority certified businesses can learn how to utilize their certifications from Terri Reed, senior VP of ETA Centers and MBDA project director. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Register online at bchispanicchamber.com. $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Call 979-233-2223.
Garden Lecture Series: 6 p.m. live via Brazoria County-Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service’s Facebook page. Tree-planting care with Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Free. Sponsored by Keep Pearland Beautiful and the City of Pearland. Call 281-489-2795.
Teen Studio Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 per person; ages 13 to 18. Call 979-265-7661 to RSVP.
Make It Easy: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Making Halloween craft. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Virtual Adult Craft: 5 to 5:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Make cereal box craft tote. Call 281-489-7596.
Pajama Story Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Fall Family Pictures: at T’SALTA’s Pumpkin Patch, 101 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Ends Thursday. Donations being accepted for Brazoria County Dream Center. Call 979-297-3203.
Wednesday
Virtual Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Link sent upon registration. Election forum with Angleton ISD board candidates Joel McKinnon, Mike Sillavan and Michael Stroman. $20 per person; $10 back as gift card to virtual caterer. Hosted by Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6442 or email michele@angletonchamber.org.
Scramble Heifer Show: 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Release after show if not showing in other shows. Call 979-849-6416.
Commercial Heifer Singles Show: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Release after show if not showing in other shows. Call 979-849-6416.
Indoor Gardening Series: 11 a.m. live via Angleton Parks and Recreation Center’s Facebook page. Free. Knowing and growing winter crops. Sponsored by City of Angleton Parks and Recreation Department. Call 979-848-5600.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Toddler Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Create and Demolish: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Call Arthur Velasquez at 281-756-1575 or email arthurv@brazoria-county.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
Breeding Beef Show: 10 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Release after show if not showing in other shows. Call 979-849-6416.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 713-419-7484.
Pajama Story Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Anime Club Meeting: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. via Go To Meeting. Contact 979-798-2372 or email NatalieN@bcls.lib.tx.us for invitation.
Grab and Go Kid’s Craft: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514 Highway 6, Manvel. Haunted house craft. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Everyone welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 for or visit www.tops.org
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alvin Community College, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Contact Querencia at 281-756-3688 or qjoshua@alvincollege.edu, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, 1134 Old Alvin Road, Pearland. Contact Alison at 281-485-1848 or alison@crosspointchurch.tv, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Friday
Open Beef Show: 9:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. All remaining cattle released after show. Call 979-849-6416.
Mutton Bustin: 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416.
Ranch Rodeo Event: 7 to 10 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
