Today
Brazoria County Science Fair: 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Open to the public. Call 979-849-6416, email sconsilio@gmail.com or visit www.bcfa.org
A Day of Remembrance: 10 a.m. to noon at Varner Hogg Plantation, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. A day to remember the African American forefathers and mothers enslaved at the plantation. Guest speakers, music, food and more. Open to the public. Free admission. Call 979-345-4656.
“Nunsense”: 7:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and Feb. 29, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 1 in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 adults, $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Kids Studio Time: 9 a.m. to noon at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute in the BAL studio. Free for ages 8 to 12. Reserve class space. Must be accompanied by adult. Call 979-265-7661.
Austin Town: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Colonial interpreters, craft demonstrations, time period games, food and more. $5 adults, $3 kids and seniors. Call 979-864-1208.
Teen Lock-In: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Capture the flag and other games. Registration required. For ages 12 to 18. Call 979-415-2590.
Church Bake Sale: 9 a.m. at Stewart’s Grocery, 1-2 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Variety of home-baked goods. Proceeds benefit St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Brazoria choir anniversary. Call 979-798-9113.
Beef tip dinner fundraiser: 10 a.m. at Abundant Life Church, 2024 Skinner St., Freeport. $10 a plate. Deserts and delivery available. Call Jack at 979-201-3517 or Pastor Jackson at 979-201-9525.
Surfside Beach Marathon: 8 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Starts at sunrise, follows beach to San Luis Pass, then returns. 5K available. Non-competitive division for walkers at 6:45 a.m. Call 979-233-1531.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Dream Center, 729 Brazosport Boulevard South, Clute. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. Call 979-849-9402.
Crawfish Drive-Thru Fundraiser: Noon to 2 p.m. at Sweeny Junior High, 800 N. Elm St., Sweeny, at the softball field. $20 for 2 lbs, pickup or delivery. Benefits Lady Bulldog Softball team. Call Melissa at 979-481-0906.
Artist Earl Jones, Jr. Tribute: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Honoring artist Earl Jones, Jr. from Hitchcock who created the Freedom Tree Exhibit. Celebrate black history. Free admission. Open to public. Call Clara Johnson at 979-798-8776 or Bernice Smith at 979-248-0005.
Spring Bling Style Show: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. $15 per ticket, $100 for table of eight; brunch included. Silent action and style show benefits the church. Hosted by Madeline’s of West Columbia. Call 979-345-6944.
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at club headquarters, 130 W. Broad St., Freeport. Call 713-906-2458.
Damian Cantu Benefit: 10 a.m. at Clute Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute, at the large pavilion. Three pounds of crawfish $25; Barbecue sandwich plates $10. Silent auction, bake sale, raffles and more. All proceeds will help with medical expenses. Call 979-308-8773 or 979-308-6112.
End Time Bible Conference: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. today, 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Second Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 201 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Taught by Terry Bryan. Free. Lunch provided. Book of Revelations and other prophetic Scriptures. Call 979-297-6469.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Sunday
Mattress fundraiser: Noon to 6 p.m. in the Sweeny High School gym, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Name brands priced up to 50 percent off retail. Adjustable bases, massage chairs, pillows, protectors, sheets and frames available. Profits go to athletic programs. Call 832-736-1815
Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at Wesley Chapel AME Church, 730 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Special guest the Rev. John Young with Empowered Believers Christian Learning Center. Call 979-265-0455.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 5515 W. Broadway St., Pearland. Call Brian Bennett at 281-485-7833 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12;30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 1720 E. Broadway St, Pearland. Call Sue Wilson at 281-482-0239 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
Honoring Black History Month: 3 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 9302 CR 318, Brazoria. Special guest the Rev. R Nowell of St. John in Van Vleck. Black history attire competition and soul food dinner. Call 281-844-1115.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Call Tiffany Lunsford at 979-297-2811 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
End Time Bible Conference: 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Second Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 201 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Taught by Terry Bryan. Free. Lunch provided. Book of Revelations and other prophetic scriptures. Call 979-297-6469.
Monday
Fire Hydrant Flushing: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Friday throughout West Columbia. Water may be discolored. Avoid washing clothes during this time. Call 979-345-3123.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. $10 fee. Seven-week workshop. All participants will be part of the performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Tuesday
Clute Senior Program: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clute Event Center, 100 Parkview Dr., Clute. Games, Crafts, Lunch an more. For ages 60 and over. Free Event. Call 979-265-8392 by Feb. 19 to RSVP.
Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper: 5:30 at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2549.
Mardi Gras Community Bingo: 2 p.m. at Creekside Village Healthcare, 914 N. Brazosport Blvd., Clute. For senior citizens 55 and older. Free. Sponsored by Amed Healthcare, Angels Home Health, Creekside Village Healthcare, Carebuilders at Home and Texas Home Health. Call 979-265-4221.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn about this famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Clute Senior Program: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clute Event Center, 100 Parkview Dr., Clute. Games, Crafts, Lunch an more. For ages 60 and over. Free Event. Call 979-265-8392 by Feb. 19 to RSVP.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Dr., Lake Jackson. Tickets $5 each; max of $20 for a family. Pancakes and the Brazoswood High School Jazz Band. Call 979-297-6003.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olin Corp., 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Call Trixie McCall at 979-238-9708 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
