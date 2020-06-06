Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Re-Opening: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Give blood, save lives. Contact Howard at 979-849-3681 or hgoe@goecycles.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Sunday
Comm-UNITY Prayer Vigil: 2:30 to 4 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Open to the public. Mourn and pray for change together. Social distancing guidelines followed. Call 979-297-0721.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart, 125 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Karla at 979-297-9757 or kam0077.s00808.us@wal-mart.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pomona, 4545 Pomona Parkway, Manvel. Give blood, save lives. Contact Lori at 832-914-8757 or Lori.Evans@fsresidential.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
Stand for Solidarity March: 2 p.m. starting at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., and ending at Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd. Organized by the Freeport Ministerial Alliance and city of Freeport. Mobile stage at police department for various speakers. Call Pastor Johnson at 832-519-6495.
Teens Make It Monday Live: 3 to 3:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Make lunch bag scrapbooks. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-849-1519.
Magical Monday Live: 2 to 2:30 p.m. live via Facebook. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Facebook Live Challenge: 10:30 to 11 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com for link to join. Call 979-308-6125.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. via Facebook live.Brazoria County Extension Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff will discuss water conservation through gardening. Free to the public. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Presentation at www.facebook.com/brazoriacountyextension; register at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog, then choose the Adult Program tab.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Dow Texas Operations, 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Give blood, save lives. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
Virtual Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Medical professionals Amir Bashiri, Barbara De Oliveria and Suchmor Thomas will be guests. Virtual caterer Gina Renee’s. $20 per person; $10 back in gift card. Chat sponsorships available. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Contact Michele at 979-849-6443 or michele@angletonchamber.org, or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Pediatrician Time: Noon to 1 p.m. via Facebook live. Topic is Summer Fun & Safety. Speakers are Dr. Shari Jackson and Demeatraus Minter. Hosted by Community Health Network. Call 281-824-1480.
