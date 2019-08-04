Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Shakespeare in the Glen: 2 p.m. at the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Blood drive: 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Hope Church, 3640 CR 58, Manvel. Contact Nicole Liston-Tyson at nliston@newhopechurch.tv or 281-604-4000 , or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch, snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movie Time: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Learning Libratory: 4 to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Features Dr. Seuss and Oobleck. Call 979-415-2590.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Crochet Class: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Night Reader: 7 to 8 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 5:30 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Classroom A, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for a healthy eating plan and lifestyle changes for weight loss. Call Debbie at 979-292-4423.
Monday Night Page Turners: 7 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Tuesday
Fit Mind, Healthy Body Book Club: 5:15 p.m. at Angleton Library,401 E. Cedar St. Discussing “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty. Call 979-864-1519.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Single Adult Seniors Dinner: 6:30 p.m. at Chilis, 103 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Single seniors 50 and older join for dinner and fellowship. Call Linda at 979-292-9168.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Lunch is $10, pay at the door. Christopher Ballew of True to Life Ministries willbe guest speaker. Visitors welcome. Call 979-864-6610.
Kids Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Join witty Coyote in a fast-paced show that explores Coyote’s confusion about the universe. He entices viewers to think about how the Earth, moon and sun work together as a system. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olin Corp., 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie McCall at 979-238-9708 or tlmccall@olinbc.com, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Baby Bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/Toddler storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Tinker Tuesdays: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Adult craft: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Marble Mania: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Friends of the Library meeting: 6 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Baby bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Book Club: Noon at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Discussing “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson. Call 979-233-3622.
Venemous snakes: 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
