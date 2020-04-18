Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 415-464-6800 #25111, or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
Sunday
Donation drive: 2 to 4 p.m. at Brazos Pointe Fellowship campuses at 679 Highway 332 W. in Lake Jackson or at 4015 Technology Drive in Angleton. Adult hygiene products, toiletries, fresh produce and nonperishable foods accepted. Call 979-266-9992.
Wednesday
Virtual Lunch: Noon via Zoom, featuring Angleton city manager and mayor. For Angleton Chamber members only. Answering submitted questions followed by lunch. Visit www.angletonchamber.org Email Nina at nina@angletonchamber.org.
