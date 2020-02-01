Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Chocolate Walk: 10 a.m. in downtown West Columbia. Door prizes, sales, specials, refreshments, shopping, chocolate and more. Benefits the Columbia United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Bring non-perishable food items. Sponsored by West Columbia Chamber. Call LeBonne at 979-345-3921.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Open: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free to public. Features mid-1800’s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Youth Motivation Explosion: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., Freeport. Free event. For ages 13 to 18. Breakfast and lunch provided. Sponsored by Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, Brazosport Deltas, and BISD. Contact Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390.
Sunday
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Four Chaplains Day Memorial Service: 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Brief service commemorating four WWII Army chaplains. Light refreshments after service. Call Andy at 361-463-8776 or email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Contact Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St.., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Bingo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Can bring snacks for table. Drinks provided. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come see and hear about this famous star and its future. Adults $5 and children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Genealogy Group Meeting: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Chapter members will assist beginners with genealogical family research. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Human Resources Symposium & Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, 1002 ABC Avenue, Freeport in Room B and C. $30 for members and $50 for non-members. Lunch included. “Best Practices to protect Against Wage & Hour Claims” with guest speaker Mark Jodon. To register, visit abctxgulfcoast.org/events
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring your own or use ours. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
The 9th annual Flamenco Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. at River Place, Freeport. Tickets $55, $750 for sponsor tables of 8. Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber. RSVP at 979-233-2223.
