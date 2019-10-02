Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Legislative Wrap-up Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. the Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Sponsored by the Economic Development Alliance and the county’s seven chambers of commerce. State lawmakers present legislative updates. Tickets $30, $35 invoiced. Table sponsors $350. For reservations, contact the Alliance at 979-848-0560 or gabew@eda-bc.com.
Thursday
F riends of Scouting breakfast: 7:30 a.m. in Bobcat Café at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 100 First St., Brazoria. Supporting Scouting groups West of the Brazos. Honoring John H. Greenberg and William “Bill” Clarke for the service. RSVP to sonya.harvey@scouting.org.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Develop ideas and constructive actions to help resolve community issues. Contact Margaret McMahan at 979-230-9564.
Wom en’s Lecture Luncheon: 10:30 a.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Speaker will be Doug McNamee, Brazosport native who is president of Magnolia in Waco, home of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.” $180 ticket includes all three luncheons. Contact 979-230-3496 or visit www.brazosport.edu/foundation.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Senior Citizens “42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by the Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring a snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Archeology Series: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, St. Angleton. Shannon Smith, deputy site director at the Levi Jordan Plantation, will present a summary of the 2018 archeological investigations at the site, focusing closely on one of the known slave quarters. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved one was diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Call 979-236-5393.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Water Color Paint-N-Sip: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the BAL studio at the Center For The Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Instructed by Linda Strickland. $40 fee includes painting supplies, instruction, 16-by-20 mat, appetizers, snacks and bottled water. Call 979-265-7661.
Friday
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. Chair yoga presented by Sheila Massey Conner. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
Blessing of the Animals: 6 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring furry, fluffy and feathered friends and celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi. SPCA donations accepted. Call 979-297-6003.
Saturday
Hoggtoberfest: Noon to 9 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Activities and games for all ages, a Biergarten, live entertainment, merchandise vendors, food and more. Admission $3, ages 5 and younger free. Parking shuttle from city park provided. Call 979-345-4656.
Escape to the Tropics fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. at FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Beachbum Barbecue dinner, live auction, tropical spirits, gun raffle and door prizes. Dinner tickets $20 advance, $25 at door. Benefits Friends of the River San Bernard. Call Mike Goodson at 979-299-9646.
Ab ner Jackson Plantation Site Tour: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Discover the sugar-making process of the 1840s and how convict labor replaced slave labor during the 1870s. Call 979-297-1570 or go to lakejackson-tx.gov.
Lake Jackson Food Truck Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. At least 10 food trucks, DJ, inflatables, craft vendors. Call 979-798-5662 or visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
Matagorda-Brazoria Cancer Assistance Program: 6 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. 24th annual gospel concert fundraiser. Lift the name of Jesus in songs and praises, and raise funds to help those stricken with cancer. Call 979-849-2421.
Fall Astronomy Day: 4 to 10 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Cloudy or clear weather. Brazosport Astronomy Club will assist with viewing of the daytime sun and moon, Saturn and stars at night. Free night sky planetarium shows. Telescopes display, interactive computers and demonstrations. Call 979-265-7661.
Open Garden Day: 9 a.m. at the Brazoria Environmental Education Station, 585 CR 443, Angleton. The presentation will be roses. Free. Presented by Brazoria County Master Gardeners. Call 979-864-1558.
Animal Advocacy Meeting: 10 a.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 227 S. Chenango St., Angleton. Texas Humane Legislation Network Board President Shelby Bobosky will discuss ways to help effect change for animals in our community. Free; public welcome. Sponsored by Pet Tribe and Peach Street Farmer’s Market. RSVP to help@pettribe.org.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
First Missionary Baptist Church Women’s Conference: 9 a.m. to noon, 522 W. Live Oak St,, Angleton. The Rev. G.R. Holland will be in attendance. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
Roughneck Blow Out: 6 p.m. to midnight at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard, West Columbia. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at Chesney’s, Turquoise Saddle, Barta’s Lumber or by calling Betty Mosley at 713-594-1543. Includes dinner, live auction and dancing. BYOB. Hosted by the Columbia Heritage Foundation.
Low-Cost Pet Vaccination and Wellness Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peach Street Farmers Market, 227 S. Chenango St., Angleton. Low-cost vaccinations for dogs and cats, heartworm testing, FIV/Feluk testing, microchips, ear cleaning and nail trims. Bring pet on a leash or in a carrier. Hosted by Pet Tribe. For information email help@pettribe.org.
Sunday
Rotary Shrimp Boil: Noon to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Live auction, silent auction, washer tournament, live music and more. $15 for fish/shrimp plate. To-go plates/drive-through at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-482-2810 or visit facebook.com/rotarybrazosport.
Blessing of the Animals: 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia. Celebrating Feast Day of St. Francis of Assissi. Pets and farm animals welcome. Lemonade stand, photo area, veterinarian on site and animal adoptions through The Pet Tribe. All welcome. Call 979-345-3456.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.