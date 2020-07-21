Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
CHS Project Grad meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church, 226 S. Broad St., West Columbia. For Columbia High School Senior 2021 parents and guardians. Announcing fundraisers, discussing Project Graduation and more. Call 979-345-3244.
Teen STEAM: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Nature Notes: 1 to 1:30 p.m. via Brazoria County Library YouTube channel. Topic: Wildlife Rescue. Call 979-864-1519.
DIY with Maria: 2 to 3 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. How to make wood transfer image. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 pm at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton in the Wellness Center Gym. Free beach towels for donors. Make an appointment at www.giveblood.org, sponsor code 0176. Call 979-849-7721.
Blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Angela at 979-236-5041 or acantrell@freeport.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Kelsey Seybold Professional Building, 11511 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Contact Kelle at 713-442-0704 or kelle.kampa@kelsey-seybold.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sign of the Times Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Aug. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Exhibit consists of Presidential campaign posters from 1844 to 2012. Free. Call 979-297-1570.
Wednesday
Virtual Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Link sent upon registration. Guest speaker Pete Havel, Amazon best-selling author of “The Arsonist in the Office.” $20 per person, includes copy og Havel’s book. Hosted by Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-849-6442 or email michele@angletonchamber.org.
Preschool Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Live Story Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
ABC Play With Me: 11 to 11:15 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Theme: Transportation Toys. Call 979-265-4582.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Contact Jennifer at 281-388-4300 or jennifert@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Contact Tanner at 979-297-3049 or tross056@student.brazosportisd.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory at 979-297-4533 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Appraisal District, 500 N. Chenango St, Angleton. Contact Tammy at 979-849-7792 or tdirba@brazoriacad.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Manga and More: 1 to 2 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. How to make a Korosensei face using flat marble picture. Call 979-345-3394.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Crafts with Christina: 1 to 1:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Blood drive: 3 to 7 p.m. at James Anderson American Legion Post 561, 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Contact Robert at 979-864-5870 or crrab66@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory at 979-297-4533 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
