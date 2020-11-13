Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Floral Friday: 11 a.m. live via Facebook. Explore plants and flowers from Texas Upper Gulf Coast Bend. Special guest, Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call 979-864-1558.
Pearland Virtual Adult Writers Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Email Kristens@bcls.lib.tx.us for meeting invitiation.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., Freeport. Contact Erika at 979-730-7260, or erika.riggs@brazosportisd.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Robert Turner College and Career High School, 4717 Bailey Road, Pearland. Call Rebekah Farmer at 281-727-1600 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Mobile COVID Testing: 9 a.m. to noon at Hope Church, 4209 W. Broadway St., Pearland. Hosted by Community Health Network. Call 281-953-4850.
Dia de los Muertos Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton, through Nov. 30. Themed art from local artists, altars and colorful tributes to family and friends who have died. Call 979-864-1208.
MLK Virtual Choir Registration: Through Nov. 22. Open to anyone who would like to join the choir. See www.mlkcc.org or call Mary at 713-299-5390.
MLK Community Grant Applications: accepted through Nov. 30. Applications available at www.mlkcc.org. Call Terry at 979-849-0794.
2021 MLK Drum Major Award Applications: Now through Nov. 28. Applications available at www.mlkcc.org. The award recognizes individuals in Brazoria County whose lives or life’s work best exemplifies the ideas of being a drum major for racial justice. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Saturday
Cody Ford Memorial Unveiling: 12:30 p.m. motorcycle ride starting at Buc-ee’s, 801 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, and ending at Gulf Prairie Cemetery, 231 Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek. Kick stands up at 1 p.m. For fallen solider whose memorial was stolen years ago. Rain or shine. Hosted by Brazoria County Calvary. Call 979-233-2464.
Vet Fest: 8 a.m. at The Warrior’s Refuge, 212 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Bike rally, car and bike show, food, auction, music, kids activities and more. Benefits Texas veterans. Call 979-345-3800.
Paramotor Fly-in Honoring Disabled American Veterans: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Quintana Beach County Park, 330 Fifth St., Quintana. Powered paraglider exhibition by the TXWingNuts. Free; open to public. Donations accepted. More than 50 pilots expected. Call 979-233-1461.
The Main House Forums: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free event. Hear and discuss Main House history and its future. Two-ticket limit per person. CDC guidelines will apply. Email Mark at mark.osborne@thc.texas.gov.
Free Thanksgiving lunch: 1 p.m. at Pinson’s Fried Fish and Chicken, 1208 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Live music and more. To go plates available. Free for 200 people. Call 979-313-8612.
Book Signing: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the backyard at 705 Sycamore St., Lake Jackson. “Someone to Believe In” by Susie Bunt. Email slbunt78@gmail.com.
SPCA Open House: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson, and at the Mad Cattery, 101 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Barbecue sandwich plates, pet product donations, facility tours, door prizes, play group demonstrations and more. Call 979-285-2340.
Surfside Beach Police and EMS BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Barbecue plates, silent auction and more. Call 979-233-1531.
BBQ Plate Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Angleton Christian School, 976 CR 44/Anchor Road, Angleton. $15 minimum donation. Plates include brisket, sausage and sides. Bake sale items and drinks available. Call 979-864-3842.
Youth Rodeo Winter Series: 10 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416.
Grief Share-Surviving the Holidays: 4 to 6 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Receive tools to help face the holidays in the absence of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Sunday
10th annual Thanksgiving Community Feast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School, 709 Sycamore S., Sweeny. Meals provided at drive-thru line. Delivery available to those who qualify. Call Bianca at 979-709-9138, Agatha at 979-201-2144 or Evelyn at 979-202-2339.
Wild Peach Market: Noon to 5 p.m. at 2115 Highway 36, Wild Peach. Food, kids’ train, live music, Crocodile Encounter, vendors and more. Call 979-480-5444.
Cookbook Sale: Noon to 2:30 p.m. at 1800 Downing Road, Angleton, in front of Angleton ISD History Center. Curb service. Books $15 and full of holiday recipes and nostalgic stories. Benefits Angleton Alumni Association. Call 979-864-8015 or 979-864-6650.
GriefShare Meeting: 4 to 6 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. A Bible-based, Christ-centered program that will provide support and encouragement in your grief journey. No registration fees. Call 979-299-7373 for more information.
Monday
Freeport Senior Citizens: 10 a.m. to noon at River Place, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Playing bingo. Face masks required. Public welcome. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free; open to public. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-415-2590.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Danbury Library, 1702 N. Main, Danbury. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-922-1905.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-798-2372.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-864-1519.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 281-388-4300.
Virtual Novel Discussion: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Live streamed from Pearland Library. Email kristens@bcls.lib.tx.us for meeting invitation.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olin Corp., 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie at 979-529-3026 or tlmccall@olin.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Alvin Community College, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Call 281-756-3500 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
