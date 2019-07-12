Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“Shrek the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, July 18-20, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 21 in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Tickets $22. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Smash Glass: 6 to 8 p.m. in the art studio at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Arrange colorful glass pieces on a canvas and then pour resin. No skills needed. All supplies included along with appetizers and bottled water. Art will be ready for pick up in 24 hours. $40 for 8-by-10. Call Linda Strickland 979-201-8258 or visit Linda Strickland Art or Smash Glass on Facebook. Register at www.bcfas.org/art.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Pizza, popcorn, water and a recently released movie. Call Cindy Noblitt at 979-297-2667 or visit stmarklj.org.
UMBC Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Richwood, 198 Cedar St. Refreshments, crafts and fun with science experiments. Free. Ages 3 years old to fifth grade. Call 979-265-0422.
Aquariumania Mini-Camp: 9 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee $20. In-depth look at running Sea Center aquariums. For ages 8 to 12. Snacks and water provided. Call 979-292-0100.
Oyster Creek Vacation Bible School: 5 p.m. dinner, program to 8 p.m. at Oyster Creek United Methodist Church, 2722 FM 523. Free. Potty-trained through fifth-grade welcome. Call Ramona Barr at 979-299-8838.
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 26 at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Dawn of the Space Age: 7 p.m. at The BASF Planetarium, Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. A full dome planetarium film. Not recommended for children under 5. Purchase tickets in advance at bcfas.org or at the door 15 minutes before show time.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Showing “Treasure Planet.” Popcorn and drinks provided. Call 979-864-1519.
Big Blue Blocks: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Build and play with Imagination Playground. Call 979-548-2567.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Saturday
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items; live music, kids activities, workshops and more. Visit lakejackson farmersmarket.com.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 N. Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek. All homegrown, handmade and homemade items. Contact 713-594-4768 or jonescreekfarmers market@gmail.com.
Hope for Tomorrow Fun-N-Sun Celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hope for Tomorrow Food Pantry, 713 Robertson St., Clute. School supplies, bouncy house, volleyball, basketball, free hot dogs and distribution of food. Call Jude Roberson at 979-230-8101.
UTMB Breathe and Be Better Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 146 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Introducing the benefit of Qi Gong (Tai Chi) as a way to improve health and well-being by using deep breathing and relaxed stretching. Free. RSVP to Peggy Howell at 979-848-9198.
Millennial Merch Fashion Show: 7:30 p.m. at Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel St., Houston. Third annual event hosted by Brazoswood High School graduate Jordan Carter. Tickets available at www.millmerch.info. Call Carter at 979-480-3978.
Family fun time: 11:30 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Make a constellation projector. Call 979-864-1519.
Richwood Police All-American Night: 5 to 10 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, Audubon Woods Drive. Free food, entertainment and family-friendly movie. Interact with police and city staff. Call 979-265-2082.
Sunday
History Talks: Hair, Glorious Hair: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Fashion historian Melanie Garvey explains the hairstyles of the early 1830s and how you can reproduce these hairstyles at home. Call 979-849-5965.
Sunday Science Fun: 2 to 5 p.m. at the Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Crafts and experiments. All ages welcome; parents must stay for entire event with child. Call 979-265-7661.
Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Call Richard Kaus at 979-236-4750.
Monday
Freeport Senior Citizens Bingo: 10 a.m. at Velasco Community House, 14 Skinner St., Freeport. Call 979-236-7295.
