Today
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Brew Bayou Home Brew Club: 7 p.m. at Black’s Fairy Meadery, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Contact Floyd Ellington at 979-235-7467.
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today through Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Thursday
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Thursday events include petting zoo, Willie’s Home Run Party, Willie’s Singing Mosquito Karaoke Show. Admission $1 for all ages; carnival wristbands $15. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Resident-led group focused on resolving community issues. Call Margaret McMahan at 979-230-9564.
ADK Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, 237 E. Locust St., Angleton. Annual home-cooked meal prepared by Angleton teachers in Gamma Eta sorority to raise funds for scholarships and projects. Silent auction. $10 tickets. Call Linda Winder at 979-864-6650.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. atThe Wellness Center, 505 N. Main St., Sweeny. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Sweeny. Contact Lisa Brunner at 979-548-4004 or lbrunner@sweenyhospital.org.or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Oak Village Healthcare, 204 Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Tami Fitzgerald at tamifitzgerald@gcltc.com or 979-265-4221, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 2:30 to 7 p.m. at The Recreation Center (Studio 5), 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-297-4533, or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 p.m. to midnight at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Friday events include concerts, doubles horseshoe tournament, barbecue cookoffs, petting zoo, Willie’s Treasure Chest. Admission free for 5 and younger, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and 65 and older, all others $15; carnival wristbands $20. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Dawn of the Space Age: 7 p.m. at The BASF Planetarium, Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. A full dome planetarium film. Not recommended for children under 5. Purchase tickets in advance at bcfas.org or at the door 15 minutes before show time.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Showing “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial.” Popcorn and drinks provided. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Appraisal District, 500 N. Chanaga St., Angleton. Contact Tammy Dirba at tdirba@brazoriacad.org or 979-849-7792, Ext. 240, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Kidfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Saturday events include concerts, doubles washers tournament, doubles cornhole tournament, barbecue cookoffs, petting zoo, Willie’s Treasure Chest, carnival rides and more. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Self Care Herbal Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Master Herbalist Rebecca Laurent of Bekka’s Planet examines physical imbalances caused by everyday products and herbal alternatives. Tickets $30 to $40, available at Brazoria County Historical Museum. Call 979-864-1208.
Brazosport Cares Free Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Local churches and the Brazoria Lions Club present a free farmers market, fresh foods at no charge while supplies last. Participants urged to bring their IDs and their own reusable bags for food transport. People available to help apply or renew for SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/CHIP and other resources. Call 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
Monarch Butterfly Conservation: 11 a.m. to noon at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn about monarch butterfly conservation. Family program presented by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-864-1519.
Hymns and Stories Concert: 7 p.m. at Covenant EP Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Indelible Grace founder Kevin Twit and his son, Cooper Twit, perform traditional hymns in contemporary style. Reception follows. Free tickets at cepclj.org/events/events-2. Call the church office at 979-297-3049.
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: VDR Training from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Coffee and donuts 9:30 a.m., meeting 10 to 11 a.m. at Union Hall Local 564, 2120 N. Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 713-906-2458.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, in Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
