Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Season of Light: 7 and 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Open House: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day at The Discovery Center, 2022 CR 227, Freeport. Free event. Live reptiles, family activities, food and more. Call 979-964-4011.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Community Cleanup Days: 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All welcome. Trim trees, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain signage and other helpful tasks. Call 979-297-1570.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at donor coach at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Creekside Village Healthcare, Clute. Contact Cyndie Torres at cyndietorres@gcltc.com or 979-265-4794, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Contact Jo Conway at 979-798-2372 or jconway@bcls.lib.tx.us or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart, 121 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Contact Kevin Wanzer at KTWanzer@gmail.com or 281-901-4277, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson/Kawasaki, 1350 S. Highway 288-B. Contact Howard Goe at hgoe@goecycles.com or 979-849-3681, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
Combined Church Service: 10 a.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free soup lunch follows. Call 979-297-3049.
Children’s African Choir Performance: 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Free. Features beloved children’s songs, traditional spirituals, Gospel favorites and African song and dances. Call 979-297-3046.
New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve Dance: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Music by Southern County Line. BYOB. Tickets $15 each or $150 per table for 10. Call 979-415-2600.
