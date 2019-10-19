Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Concession, hall of exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, livestock awards, heifer auction, rice plus cook-off and kitchen pride bake show, chicken scramble, Extreme Illusions & Escapes, concert by Koe Wetzel, Doug Stone, Cole Degges. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacounty fair.com.
Angleton Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Park, 3105 N. Downing St., Angleton. Free pumpkin patch, inflatables, a rock wall, petting zoo, costume contest and more. Fall Market vendors, pumpkins $5. Pumpkins will be available for purchase for $5. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation Department. Call 979-848-5600.
Brazoswood Class of 1974 Reunion: 9:15 a.m. at the Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson and 4 p.m. dinner and dancing at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Classmates who graduated in 1971-1973 and 1975-1977 welcome. Contact dianedarbyenglish@gmail.com or 214-728-8934. Visit Facebook page for golf and reunion registration links.
Modern Calligraphy Class: 9 a.m. to noon in the BAL studio at The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Linda Matheson teaches basics writing styles based on copperplate letter forms using a pointed pen. Ages 12 and up. $15 for members, $25 for nonmembers plus $5 supply fee. Call 979-265-7661
U.S. Air Force Academy Band’s Wild Blue Country: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, but tickets required. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
“Happy Birthday, Wanda June”: 8 p.m. at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The story of hunter Harold Ryan, who returns from years lost in the Amazon forests to find his wife having moved on and American culture having radically changed. Final performance. Presented by the college drama department. Call 979-230-3271.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Pumpkin Patch: Daily through Oct. 31 at the Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5; photo ops for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Contact 979-248-1150.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Fort Velasco Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution 40th Anniversary: 2 to 4 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute, in the art gallery. Open to public. Contact ft.velascoDAR@yahoo.com.
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: Coffee at 9:30 a.m., meeting 10 to 11 a.m. at Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd, Richwood. Contact 979-480-0003.
EarthQuest Birds of Prey: 11 a.m. at Quintana Beach County Park, 330 5th Street, Quintana. Steve Hoddy is returning with his birds of prey. No pets or food items allowed. Bring camera for great shots. Seating is limited, so feel free to bring a lawn chair. Contact 979-233-1461.
Pumpkin Patch Open: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 31 at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Take photos in the patch or bring kids for story time. Pumpkins of all sizes available. Call 979-849-6305.
Sunday
Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries 16th anniversary: 3 p.m. at the church, 312 W. Second St., West Columbia. The Rev. Carl L. Kemp, pastor of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Clute, is guest speaker. Call 979-236-3620.
St. Joseph Baptist Church Auxiliaries Day Celebration: 3 p.m. at 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Guest speaker Rev. C. E. Richardson, Jr. of First Missionary Baptist Church in West Columbia. Dr. E. L. Dawson, pastor. Call 979-233-6432.
Monday
Diabetes Support Group: 1 to 2 p.m. at Texas A&M Healthy South Texas, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. “The Flu and You” presented by Jessica Guerra. Open to public. Call 979-285-1990.
Freeport Senior Citizen Octoberfest: 10 a.m. to noon. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. $10 per meal. If raining, will move to Riverplace. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
