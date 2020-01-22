Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Lunch and Learn “Social Media Marketing”: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Central Brazoria County Business Park Auditorium, 4001 Technology Drive, Angleton. Learn marketing tactics to better publicize your brand. $20 per person; lunch included. RSVP to 979-849-6443 or visit RSVP at AngletonChamber.org.
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. daily through Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 W. Fourth St., Freeport. Guest speaker will be Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Teen Gaming Club: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Play card games, board games and video games after school. Call 979-265-4582.
Thursday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House: 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola, Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Watercolor Paint-n-Sip: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday or Friday in the Brazosport Art League Gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instructed by Linda Strickland. $40 per person includes all supplies, drinks and snacks. Call 979- 265-7661.
Collection Talk: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, Angleton. Michael Bailey delves into museum’s collection. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
Friday
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. door prizes. $8 per person or $15 per couple. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Touch a Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Free event. Climb, touch, and honk the horns of your favorite trucks or utility vehicles. Call 979-297-4533.
Roeller Photo Project presentation: 10:30 a.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Franek Olstowski presents a selection of historical glass photographs from original glass negatives that had never been developed and shown, including many of Old Velasco and the surrounding area. Hosted by Historical Society; public invited. Free admission. Contact Sharon Rogers at 979-297-0868 or sharonrogers1@comcast.net.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: Noon to 2 p.m. at Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Admission free; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Kids’ Studio Time: 9 a.m. to noon in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free admission. Ages 8 to 12 and must be accompanied by an adult. Call 979-265-7661 to RSVP.
Surfside Food and Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Free admission. Chili cook-off, art sale, kite show, live music, and more. Call 979-233-1531.
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 130 Broad St., Freeport. Coffee and donuts precede meeting. Call 713-906-2458.
Covering All Basses: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra hosts its “All Things Bass” performance. $25 for adults; $22 senior citizens and veterans; and $16 for students and children. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Jan. 26
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House: 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Jan. 27
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Jan. 28
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Clute Senior Program: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clute Event Center, 100 Parkview Dr., Clute. Games, Crafts, Lunch, and more. Ages 60 and over. Free Event. RSVP by Jan. 22. Call 979-265-8392.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Free. Open to teens, adults, singles and couples. Paid classes start Feb. 11 for $10. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit the Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Jan. 29
ACIT & ABC Joint Candidate Forum and Luncheon: Noon at Associated Builders and Contractors, 1002 ABC Avenue, Freeport in room Brazos A. Members $35, on-site registration $45, non-members $45, and onsite registration $55. Door prizes, food and more. Call 979-233-0279.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Jan. 30
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Digital Showcase: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive, Angleton. Free; all ages; come-and-go. Tech, robotics, student projects, gaming, career info and more. Call Andrew Hamilton at 979-997-7979.
Jan. 31
Mollie B and Squeezebox: 6 to 10 p.m. at West Brazos Columbus Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Free polka lessons from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dancing, barbecue, silent auction and more. $20 per person. Benefits the Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call Lisa at 979-215-0109 or Tammy McGaughey at 979-665-7790.
Third annual Father-Son Super Bowl: 6 to 8 p.m. at Alvin Bowling Center, 300 Motel Drive, Alvin. Dinner, bowling, trivia, prizes and more. Boys ages 5 through 12 and father figures. $20 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 281-331-4487.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. door prizes. $8 per person or $15 per couple. Call 979-849-9774.
Feb. 2
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Feb. 4
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Contact Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St.., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Feb. 5
Genealogy Group Meeting: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Chapter members will assist beginners with genealogical family research. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Human Resources Symposium & Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, 1002 ABC Avenue, Freeport in Room B and C. $30 for members and $50 for non-members. Lunch included. “Best Practices to protect Against Wage & Hour Claims” with guest speaker Mark Jodon. To register, visit abctxgulfcoast.org/events
Feb. 6
9th annual Flamenco Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. at River Place, Freeport. Tickets $55, $750 for sponsor tables of 8. Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. RSVP at 979-233-2223.
Heart to Heart Couples Cooking Class: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Dr., Lake Jackson. Prepare a meal together, dine, and enjoy. $85 per person. Register at www.brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3600.
Feb. 8
Big Band Dance: 7 to 10 p.m. at Nolan Ryan Center, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Big Swing Jazz Orchestra, silent auction, refreshments, and more. The cost is $20. Call 281-756-3600.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
14th Annual Citrus and Fruit Tree Sale: 8 to 11 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing St., Angleton. Free event. Sponsored by Brazoria County Master Gardeners Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service — Brazoria County. Call 979-864-1558.
Fourth annual Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6 to 9 p.m. at Danbury High School, 5611 1st St., Danbury in the cafeteria. Prizes, DJ, food, photo booth and more. $20 per ticket. Hosted by Danbury Police Department Citizens Association and Danbury Mighty Panther Band. Proceeds benefit both. Call 979-922-1551.
LEGO Mania: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. LEGO mania is open play with Legos. Lego bricks provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Feb. 9
The Southern Plainsmen: 10:30 a.m. at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Louisiana’s Goodwill Ambassadors. Call 979-871-9695.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Feb. 11
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Tea and Talk: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. For ages 55 and up. Free event. Fire, intruders, smoke and carbon monoxide safety. Call 979-849-4364.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Feb. 13
Candidate Forum: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Dr., Lake Jackson. Free and open to public. Engage with candidates running for office. Hosted by BISD and Raise Your Hand Texas. Call 979-730-7000.
Feb. 14
Valentine Mason Jars: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. For ages 12-18. Make your own valentine mason jar. Call 979-798-2372.
Feb. 15
Jack Harvell’s Mass CPR Class: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Must be 13 or older. Registration required. $20 for book, completion card and class. Contact Sheri at 979-285-1258 or sheri.beeson@brhstx.org.
Daddy/Daughter Sock Hop: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at River Place, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Dress the era. $25 for dad and daughter; $10 for additional daughter. Hosted by Freeport Historical Museum. Call 979-233-0066.
Feb. 16
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Feb. 20
MLK Poster/Essay Contest Award Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson in the Gator Hall. Contact Mary at 713-299-5390.
STEM Petting Zoo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Participants will be able to play with technology for children and families. Call 979-415-2590.
Feb. 21
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 22
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Austin Town: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing, Angleton. 1832 colonial interpreters, craft demonstrations, time period games, and more. $5 adults/$3 kids and seniors. Call 979-864-1208.
Teen Lock-In: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Capture the flag and other games. Registration required. For ages 12 to 18. Call 979-415-2590.
Feb. 23
Nunsense Performance: 2:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 25
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Feb. 27
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 28
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 29
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
March 1
Nunsense Performance: 2:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
March 3
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
March 10
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
March 13
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
March 24
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
March 27
Eat, Talk, Tour: 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 Cedar St., Angleton. Presentation on architectural history. Guided tours with Chris Hutson. Bring lunch. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
April 7
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Contact Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
April 10
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
April 14
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
April 25
Migration Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Free event. Butterflies, buggy tours, fishing, kayaking, and more. Call 979-964-3639.
April 26
Migration Celebration: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Free event. Butterflies, buggy tours, fishing, kayaking, and more. Contact 979-964-3639.
April 28
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
May 5
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
May 9
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
May 12
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
June 2
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
June 13
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
July 7
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
July 11
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
Aug. 4
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Sept. 1
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Oct. 6
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Nov. 3
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Dec. 1
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
