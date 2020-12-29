Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Teen DIY Tuesday: 5 to 6 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Contact Jo at 979-798-2372 or jconway@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Elements Message, 10223 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Lety at 210-373-5749 or LetyJimenezLer@elementsmessage.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Facts, 720 S. Main St., Clute. Call Gloria Ashsworth at 979-265-7411 or visit www.giveblood.org code 6344.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Recreation Center, 4141 Bailey Road, Pearland. Contact Terene at 281-652-1617 or tsudds-johnson@pearlandtx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Delores Fenwick Nature Center: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Meet new critters. Story time and wild hour. Call 713-436-0995.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m. at Anchor Motel, 1302 Bluewater Highway, Freeport. Contact Adbul at 979-313-9001 or panjwaniabdul@hotmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Forever Young Adult Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Discussing “My Lady Jane” by Cynthia Hand. Call 979-415-2590 or email lakejackson@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Toddler Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Thursday
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to noon at Virgata Property Co., 210 N. Highway 35, Alvin. Contact Melanie at 281-992-9766 or melanie@virgataproperty.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Everyone welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 for or visit www.tops.org.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Book Talks: 9 a.m. with Karen and Ande via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by 94.5 The Buzz. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Polar Plunge: 10 a.m. at 200 Beach Drive, Surfside. Plunge into the Gulf to start 2021. Hot cocoa to follow plunge and group photo. Don’t forget a towel. Free and open to the public. Call 979-233-1531.
