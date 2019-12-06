Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
37th annual Christmas in the Park: 5 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Arts and crafts, vendors, performances and more. Free admission. Movie in the Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 979-265-8392.
Strut your Mutt Community Walk: 4 to 6 p.m. at SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. “Check out” our dogs for a walk in MacLean Park. Must sign a liability waiver. Call 979-285-2340.
Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. Christmas sing-along program. Make a lunch reservation at 817-223-1224 or bevwilson baw@hotmail.com.
“Christmas Belles”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
La Posada Celebration: 6 to 9 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 block of Broadway St., Pearland. Combine business networking and fabulous celebration with a Latin twist. For Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber members, friends, and businesses. Contact 979-233-2223 or visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
63rd annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. today through Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. A live production of the story of the birth of Jesus. Free warm beverages and cookies after performances. Free. Call 979-297-6003.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
26th annual Light Up the First Capitol Parade: 6 p.m. line up, 6:30 p.m. parade starts at the Columbia High School parking lot on Roughneck Drive. Free entry. Seeking floats, antique or unique cars, walking groups etc. Call 979-345-3921.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson/Kawasaki, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Contact Howard Goe at hgoe@goecycles or 979-849-3681, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital classroom at CHI St. Luke’s Health, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Kelly Griffith at kelly.griffith@brhstx.org or 979-285-1181, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
9th annual Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive: 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Live and silent auctions, food, washer tournaments, local performances, gun raffle and more. Proceeds will purchase toys, clothes and more for Brazoria County children. Call Josie at 979-487-9354.
63rd annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. today and Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. A live production of the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus. Free warm beverages and cookies after performances. Free. Call 979-297-6003.
Ladies’ Bunko Night Christmas Edition: 6 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St. Brazoria. Fun night of playing bunko, prizes and more. Soup and salad included. Free; for seventh-grade ladies and up. Call 979-798-2340.
11th annual Heart of Christmas: 6 to 9 p.m. around the Brazoria County Courthouse in Downtown Angleton. Free; includes a lighted parade, pictures with Santa, Elsa and Olaf, rides for the kids and more. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-849-4364.
3rd annual Sugarplum Market: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria American Legion Hall, 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Vendors, silent auctions, Santa, elves and a Sugarplum Market Fairy. Chicken spaghetti plates $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 979-299-0597.
Christmas in the Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, 108 Pecan St., Sweeny. Featuring Little Town of Bethlehem with a live nativity. Call the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce at 979-548-3249.
Surfside Beach Holiday Home Tour: Noon to 7 p.m. Walk-through tour of rental homes. Prizes available. Visit www.surfsideTX.org for information.
Christmas with the Fishes: 1 to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Diving show, letter-writing station and more. Donate to local food pantry and receive free Christmas ornament. Free admission. Call 979-292-0100.
Light Up the First Capitol: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Craft and food vendors, entertainment, Santa, Mrs. Claus, cookie contest, moon walks, games, caroling and more. Call the West Columbia Chamber at 979-345-3921.
Cookies with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 1901 FM 523, Angleton. Visit with Santa, write letters to Santa, decorate cookies. Free. Call 979-849-6443.
Free Breakfast With Santa: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free pancakes with sausage, crafts for all ages, story time and photos will be available. Giving away new/gently used winter coats for all ages. Call 979-297-3049.
Holiday Home Tour: Noon to 6 p.m. along Surfside Beach. Decorated rental beach houses, refreshments, prizes, and more. Participating homes list and more information available at www.SurfsideTX.org or on the Visit Surfside, TX Facebook page.
Annual Christmas Cantata: 6 p.m. at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Ave. G, Freeport. Call 979-239-3999.
Warrior’s Refuge Grand Opening: 11:30 a.m. at 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. The Warrior’s Refuge is a veterans homeless shelter, and counseling and Resource Center. Live and silent auctions, raffle, face painting, food and more. Call 903-262-7613.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson/Kawasaki, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Contact Howard Goe at hgoe@goecycles or 979-849-3681, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Holiday Crafting: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 South Brooks St., Brazoria. Create fun holiday crafts with the family. Call 979-798-2372.
FFA fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, 2001 FM 1459, Sweeny. Fried fish and shrimp dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, live music by Cole Degges and more. Meal tickets $15. Benefits Sweeny FFA Alumni Association. Call Susan at 979-482-3649.
Christmas Brunch: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Munson County Park, 41875 Highway 288, Angleton. Hosted by Angleton and Brazosport Republican Women. Public invited to attend brunch, membership meeting, and biennial installation of officers officiated County Court at Law No. 4 Judge Lori Rickert. Call 979-864-0132.
Second Central Market Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Elementary, 429 E. Locust St., Angleton. Vendors, food, kids activities and more. Hosted by Central Elementary PTO. Will work around the weather. Call 979-864-8004.
BASF Dog Park Paw-ty: 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Call 979-297-4533.
Breakfast with Santa: 8 a.m. at West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, 314 E. Clay St., West Columbia. $7 adults, $5 kids. Includes pancake breakfast, picture with Santa and a fire truck ride. Tickets sold at Clip R Curl, Lady Bug Gifts and Madeline’s. Call 979-239-7735.
Sunday
Brazosport Chamber Holiday Tour of Homes: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport-area homes. Tickets $20 available at the chamber office or at participating homes. Call 979-285-2501 or visit brazosport.org.
Freeport Christmas Story Market: 1 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Food, craft vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Call 979-233-0066.
Christmas mini-musical: 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Chancel Choir will present “Christmas, the Story that Never Grows Old” by Dave Clark, a delightful mix of new Christmas songs and traditional carols. Call 979-233-3602.
4th annual Brazosport Worship Choir Christmas Concert: 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Traditional and contemporary choral music, solos, ensembles and audience participation. Free. An offering will be received at the conclusion. Call 979-297-2496.
Goe Harley-Davidson 37th Annual Toy Run: Registration begins at noon with kickstands up at 1:30 p.m. Ride from Goe Harley-Davidson to Freeport Park. Unwrapped toy or donation required to ride. All donations go to Salvation Army’s Toys For Tots Toy Drive. Contact Howard or Susan 979-849-3681.
Grand Market at the Brazos: Noon to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Drawings, giveaways, shopping, food and more. Located inside. Call 979-297-8001.
Appreciation Service: 3 p.m. at Trinity Worship and Outreach, 312 W. Bernard Street, West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor Anthony J. and Lady LaTile Hall. Open to public. Special guest Pastor Theola Allison of Mt. Pilgrim First Baptist Church in Sweeny. Call 979-345-7775.
Feast Day Fiesta: 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Open to public. Reception will follow Mass. Call 979-548-2020.
Mattress Fundraiser: Noon to 6 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Name brands priced up to 50 percent off retail. Adjustable bases, massage chairs, pillows, protectors, sheets and frames available. Profits go to the band and color guard. Call 979-730-7300.
Jingle and Mingle: 4 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Chili, hot cocoa and s’mores, cookie decorating, carols, Santa and more. Call 979-849-6305.
Monday
“Nunsense” auditions: 7 p.m. at The Dow Arena Theatre, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Looking for five adult women of any ethnicity. Backstage and technical crew members needed. Call “Nunsense” director Craig Fritz at 281-979-3158 or 979-265-7661.
6th annual Christmas Party and Open House: 5 to 7 p.m. at Airport Terminal, 8000 Airport Way, Angleton. Refreshments include corn chowder, chili, finger foods and desserts. Hosted by Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport of Brazoria County. Call 979-849-5755.
Holiday Food Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Open to the public. Free. Stock up for the holidays. Sponsored by the Office of Student Life, Brazosport Cares and the Houston Food Bank. Hosted in the blue parking lot. Call 979-230-3000.
