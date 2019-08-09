Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Aquariumania Mini-Camp: 9 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee $20. In-depth look at running Sea Center aquariums. For ages 8 to 12. Snacks and water provided. Call 979-292-0100.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Showing “Incredibles 2.” Popcorn and drinks provided. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free pizza, popcorn and water. Public welcome. Showing “Missing Link.” Call 979-297-2667.
Back to School Family Fun Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazosport Teachers Federal Credit Union, 216 Lakeview Drive, Clute. Free event, sno-cones and bounce house. Call 979-265-5333.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Contact Arthur Velasquez at arthurv@brazoria-county.com or 281-756-1575, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norrell Construction Inc., 211 W. Plantation Drive, Clute. Contact Tammie Gandy at Tammie@norrellconstruction.com or 979-824-6871, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson/Kawasaki, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Contact Howard Goe at hgoe@goecycles.com or 979-849-3681, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1 to 7 p.m. at Brazos Mall. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items; live music, kids activities, workshops and more. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 N. Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek. All homegrown, handmade and homemade items. Contact 713-594-4768 or jonescreekfarmers market@gmail.com.
Felipe Fighting Cancer Benefit: Noon at Clute Municipal Park under the big pavilion, 100 Parkview Drive. DJ and kids entertainment, silent auction and $12 BBQ plates available. Call Wendy at 979-730-9776 or Lisa at 409-356-3310.
Brazosport Symphony Coastal Cruizin’ Fundraiser: 6 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. An evening full of great food, music, dancing and fun featuring Intercoastal Pirates. Visit bcfas.org/ to purchase tickets.
Benefit for Tommy Odom: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane. BBQ plates, drinks, raffles and silent auction. Live auction starts at 12:30 p.m. Tommy has been diagnosed with 2 different types of lung cancer and a spot on his brain. Call Debby at 979-417-1173 or Samantha at 979-236-2304.
Dedication: 10 a.m. at Bobby Ford Park, Pin Oak and Oyster Creek Drive, Richwood. Keep Richwood Beautiful Committee will dedicate a park bench in memory of Ophelia Martinez for her many years of service to the committee and city. Call Janet Jackson at 979-265-0692.
Two-Day Watercolor Workshop with Robert Ruhmann: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Art League Studio at the Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $100 per student. Bring your own supplies. Designed for intermediate students to learn how to paint realistic landscapes and seascapes. Call 979-265-7661.
Back to School Giveaway: 10 a.m. at Elite Nutrition, 1219 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Accepting donations of clothes and backpacks full of school supplies until Thursday. Open to school-age children. First come, first serve. Food and drinks provided. Call 979-709-8720.
Free Legal Clinic for Veterans: 9 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic, 208 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. No appointment necessary. Any veteran, or spouse of a deceased veteran, can receive advice and counsel from a volunteer attorney in any area of law. Call the Veterans Legal Initiative at 713-759-1133 or visit www.hba.org.
Back to School Party at The Park: Noon to 4 p.m. at Oyster Creek Municipal Park, 4021 FM 523, Oyster Creek. Hot dogs, bounce house, foam pit, kick ball and splash pad. Hosted by The Carpenters House. Call 979-415-5204.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson/Kawasaki, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Contact Howard Goe at hgoe@goecycles.com or 979-849-3681, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
History Talks: Cholera Morbus, the Great Leveler of 1832-33: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Take part in an exploratory discussion of the critical impact of storm and disease on almost everything in 1832 and ‘33. Call 979-849-5965.
Downtown Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Back to School Giveaway: 10 a.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free backpacks with school supplies to the first 200 students while supplies last. Celebrate with guest Charles Johnson. For students from all area schools. Visit trcfamily.org/ or call 979-265-5487.
New Revelation Church Anniversary: 3:30 p.m. at New Revelation Baptist Church, 7731 CR 317, Brazoria. All welcome. Guest speaker Bishop R. Joseph Cooks of Houston. Call 979-476-1137.
Zion Temple Celebration: 3 p.m. at the Zion Temple A.M.E. Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Sixty-ninth homecoming celebration. Guest church will be Elder Roland K. Hendricks and the Greater Mt. Zion Church family. Everyone invited. Call John at 979-798-8776 or Ruby 979-798-7105.
Edible Science Experiments: 2 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Located in the children’s area. Free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by adult. Call 979-265-7661.
Pastor Aid Worship Service: 3 p.m. at the Acts 20:35 Outreach Church, 301 E. Broad St., Freeport. Will host speaker Eddie Baptiste from Houston. Everyone invited. Call Liz at 979-319-9907.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1713 N. Tinsley, Angleton. Contact Rebecca Mireles at rmireles@mhtangleton.org or 979-849-2421, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
