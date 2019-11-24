Today
“A Christmas Carol”: 2 p.m. today and Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Holiday Open House: 1 to 5 p.m. in West Columbia. Local businesses throughout the city join together and open for a day of fun. Shops involved include The Turquoise Saddle, Carta Valley Market, Madeline’s, Brazos Ave. Market, Wells Florist and many more. Restaurants include Smokin’ R BBQ, Jalie B’s, Jitterbean, Black’s Fairy and more. Call 979-345-3921.
Santa Cares with Autism Speaks: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration is required at bit.ly/32hvd60 or bit.ly/32qNdL8. Call 979-297-8002.
Monday
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Weekly yoga class with instructor Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
STEM Activity: 12:30
to 1:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood and Platelet Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Drive, Clute. Schedule appointment at tinyurl.com/lifesaver1119. Photo ID required. No Ibuprofen or aspirin products within 48 hours. Good health, not pregnant, at least 110 pounds. In memory of Santos Valdez Jr./Belinda Martindale. Call 713-792-7777.
Tuesday
Senior Scrapbooking:
6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Bring scissors, adhesive tape and four or five snapshots. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661.
Thanksgiving Pot Luck: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 South Velasco St., Angleton. Free and open to the public. Call 979-849-3681.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Seventh Annual Turkey Trot 5K: 7:45 a.m. at Lake Jackson Intermediate School, 100 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. 5K and 10K runs to benefit Lake Jackson Intermediate band. Entry fee $25. Visit LakeJackstonTurkeyTrot.com.
Friday
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach until Dec. 29. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Community Cleanup Days: 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All welcome. Trim tree growth, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain signage and other helpful tasks. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
