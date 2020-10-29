Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail: 6 to 8 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Come dressed up for candy, mini pumpkins and a spooktacularly good time. Must remain inside vehicles. Call 979-265-8392.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Everyone welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 for or visit www.tops.org
Pajama Story Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Grab and Go Kid’s Craft: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514 Highway 6, Manvel. Spider headband craft. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Saturday at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Dia de los Muertos Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton, through Nov. 30. Themed art from local artists, altars and colorful tributes to family and friends who have died. Call 979-864-1208.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken online at bit.ly/32Y0puJ through Nov. 5 for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreath $30 for local orders, $45 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Friday
Trick or Treat Drive-Thru: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Altus Emergency Center, 200 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Free candy while supplies last. Public welcome. Call 979-529-2000.
Halloween Drive-Thru: 5 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Community Health Center, 905 N. Gulf Blvd., Freeport. Free; public welcome. Costumes encouraged. Call 281-824-1480.
Saturday
Pumpkin Spice Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton, and Peach Street Farmers Market, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Trunk or treat, costume contest, vendors, parade, pumpkin spice cookie contest, raffle, photo booth and more. Call 979-215-3091 or 979-849-5722.
Richwood Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Dr., Richwood. Free and open to the public. Photo op set-ups. Call 979-265-2082.
Teen Make and Take: 10 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Pick up supplies to make spooky nightlight mason jar craft while supplies last. Call 979-798-2372.
Family & Friends Halloween Drive by Parade: 2 to 3 p.m. at Carriage Inn, 130 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Dress up yourself and your vehicle and join the car parade for the senior citizen residents. Candy donations appreciated. Call 979-341-0845.
Harvest Party: 3 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free and open to the public. Candy, face painting, games, food and more. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. at Church of Christ, 1100 E. Wilkins St., Angleton. Drive-thru trick or treating. Remain in vehicles. Call 979-849-6391.
4th Annual Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto, 3000 Highway 288, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Decorated trunks and yummy treats. Outdoor and weather permitting. Sanitizing stations available.
Trick or Treat at Brazosport Village Shopping Center: 6 to 8 p.m. starting at CycleWorks, 458 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson, and ending at The Lounge. Must remain in vehicle. Hosted by Kids Party Planet. Call 979-529-2076.
