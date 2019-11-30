Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event. Today “Christmas Belles”: 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Dec. 7, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 8 at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director: Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages. “A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday at Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271. Annual Epee Competition: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Fencers from the University of Texas-Dallas, Texas A&M and Houston will participate. Hosted by Brazosport Fencing. Call 979-848-7433. 39th annual Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 244 CR 160, Cedar Lane. Featuring Fields Family Singers Choir. Open to public. Call 979-943-1297 or 281-865-7463. Sunday Santa Cares with Autism Speaks: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration is required and can be done at bit.ly/32hvd60 or bit.ly/32qNdL8. Call 979-297-8002. One in Christ Christmas Unity Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Games for kids, refreshments, music, fellowship and more. Free. Hosted by Nueva Vida, New Hope Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church and Gulf Coast Baptist Association. Call 979-849-2477. Monday Senior Community Health Screening: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Tests that check for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. Register at 800-690-0323. Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a free response. Call 979-864-1208. Tuesday Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376. Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359. Single Adult Seniors: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Dinner and fellowship for those 50 and older. Call Linda 979-292-9168. Christmas Social: 5 to 7 p.m. at ABC Facilities, 1002 ABC Ave., Freeport in Brazos Room A. Food, fun and fellowship. Bring donations for holiday food drive and new unwrapped toy for toy drive. RSVP by registering at abctxgulfcoast.org or call 979-233-1616. 21st annual Crime Victims’ Remembrance Christmas Tree Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton in the lobby. Family and friends invited to honor lost loved ones. Hosted by Brazoria County District Attorney’s Crime Victims Division. Contact 979-864-1230.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 28
11:47 a.m., 300 block of Long Street, accident.
1:42 p.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
5:18 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driving.
7:02 p.m., Plantation Drive/Highway 332, reckless driving.
7:22 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:41 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:57 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
9:19 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, narcotics.
9:29 p.m., 300 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
10:13 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
10:15 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, shots fired.
NOVEMBER 29
12:33 a.m., 100 block of South Shanks Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:38 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
3:38 a.m., 100 block of Brockman Street, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 28
8:27 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
12:43 p.m., 1000 block of West Broad Street, theft.
1:14 p.m., 300 block of Yaupon Street, burglary of a building.
7:07 p.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
11:54 p.m., 1200 block of West Sixth Street, minor accident.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 27
4:20 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
8:46 p.m., 50 block of Plantation Court, suspicious person.
9:09 p.m., 100 block of Spruce Street, suspicious person.
10:48 p.m., 100 block of Pansy Path, disorderly conduct.
NOVEMBER 28
5:33 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.
6:10 a.m., 100 block of South Parking Place, suspicious activity.
8:53 a.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
10:53 a.m., 200 block of Forest Drive, minor accident.
12:15 p.m., 100 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4 p.m., 200 block of Tearose Lane, suspicious activity.
4:04 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332/This Way, reckless driver.
4:11 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of Chestnut Street, disorderly conduct.
5:16 p.m., 100 block of Cinnamon Lane, threats.
5:18 p.m., 100 block of Pin Oak Street, suspicious activity.
6:37 p.m., 400 block of Azalea Street, disorderly conduct.
6:57 p.m., 500 block of That Way, threats.
6:59 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
8:46 p.m., 300 block of Huckleberry Drive, suspicious activity.
9:36 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:36 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, major accident.
11:00 p.m., first block of Lantana Court, suspicious activity.
11:15 p.m., 300 block of Azalea Street, suspicious person.
11:37 p.m., 100 block of Avocado Street, suspicious activity.
11:54 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
11:54 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
NOVEMBER 29
12:19 a.m., 200 block of Oleander Street, driving while intoxicated.
12:33 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, minor accident.
12:34 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
3:29 a.m., 200 block of Ligustrum Street, suspicious activity.
4:03 a.m., 700 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 27
12:54 a.m., 300 block of CR 300, fire.
12:59 a.m., 26400 block of Highway 35, fire.
5:40 p.m., East Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
NOVEMBER 28
10:39 a.m., 400 block of Bowie, verbal disturbance.
4:50 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
8:41 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, theft.
