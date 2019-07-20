Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration: 5 to 8:15 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. James Bates, a 42-year NASA veteran who worked on the Project Mercury, Project Gemini, Project Apollo and the Space Shuttle programs, will speak and meet the public. Also watch the historic moon landing, NASA cinespace films, a live transmissions from the International Space Station, exhibits, crafts and more. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
“Shrek the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. today, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Tickets $22. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon on one of the waterways in Brazoria County. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Honey Expo: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free. Meet local beekeepers, raffles, honey tasting, mead tasting, kids activities, silent auction, demonstration, learn about bees and speakers. Presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Visit www.brazoria-countybeekeepers-association.com.
Santa Ana Ball: 5:30 p.m. at the Lloyd E. Thomas Gymnasium, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Enjoy period-appropriate dress at a reinactment of the 1835 Santa Ana Ball. Tickets $40. Funds raised help Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call 979-798-1414.
Reading with furry friends: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Family Fun Day: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Imagination playground: Noon to 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Family game day: Noon to 4 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Cards, board games and video games for families. Call 979-265-4582.
Afternoon tea and book talk: 2 to 3 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Sunday
Family and Friends Celebration: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Guest speaker will be Pastor A.L. Edwards of Greater New Prospect Baptist Church in Needville. Pastor is the Rev. C.E. Richardson Jr. and Co-Pastor is Angeline Richardson. Call 979-345-3865.
Monday
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. This month: Aging and how to be proactive. Ages 55 and older. Free. Call 979-415-2600.
Chair yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool cruisers playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Laughter yoga: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Instructor is Andi Watson. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool story time: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Movie time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Lego and craft build-a-thon: 3 to 4 p.m. at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Graphic novel club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Family crafting: 5 to 6 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Make a painted pine cone wreath. Call 979-864-1519.
Documenting your family: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Preservation series part two of three. Bill Sanders Sr. sorts through records to verify lineage of those seeking membership in the Sons of the American Revolution. Gain insight into difficulties of documenting family history. Call 979-415-2590.
Tuesday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
West Columbia Library Chemistry Activity: 2 p.m. at the West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Children will investigate how to share secret messages using invisible inks. All ages are welcome. Contact 979-345-3394 or visit bcls.lib.tx.us/branches/wes/westcolumbia.asp.
Mobile planetarium: 2 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Assistant Governor James Davis to focus on the theme for the 2019-20 Rotary Year. Call 979-864-6610.
Angleton Library Mobile Planetarium: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 East Cedar Street. Step into the Lunar and Planetary Institute’s mobile planetarium. New presentations start every 30 minutes after 2 p.m. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby Bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Lil’ Listeners storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Chemistry show: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Sea and shore: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Adult craft club: 2 to 3 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Teen build-an-alien: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Rd. Call 979-548-2567.
Open gaming: 4 to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
On-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen movie night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Features “The Martian.” Call 281-489-7596.
Adult jewelry class: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Weird book club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Wednesday
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Brew Bayou Home Brew Club: 7 p.m. at Black’s Fairy Meadery, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Contact Floyd Ellington at 979-235-7467.
Thursday
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Thursday events include petting zoo, Willie’s Home Run Party, Willie’s Singing Mosquito Karaoke Show. Admission $1 for all ages; carnival wristbands $15. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. Give residents a stronger voice in resolving our community issues. Call Margaret McMahan at 979-230-9564.
ADK Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, 237 E. Locust St., Angleton. Annual home-cooked meal prepared by Angleton teachers in Gamma Eta sorority to raise funds for scholarships and projects. Silent auction. $10 tickets. Call Linda Winder at 979-864-6650.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
