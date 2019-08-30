Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Saturday
Brazoswood Class of 1974’s 45th Reunion: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Wine Revue, 219 Parking Way, Lake Jackson; 9:15 a.m. Oct.19 at the Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson and 4 p.m. dinner and dancing at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Classmates who graduated in 1971-1973 and 1975-1977 Welcome Saturday. Contact dianedarbyenglish@gmail.com or 214-728-8934. Visit the Facebook page for Golf and Reunion registration links.
Benefit for Delia Ramos Medical/Rehab Fun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Benefits Delia Ramos in re covery from stroke. Barbecue chicken and sausage plates $10. Kingsford charcoal grill, two Astros tickets for Sept. 22 final home game and $100 visa gift card raffle. Contact 979-709-4254.
Sunday
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 West, Lake Jackson. Contact Jeri Javor at ljnazarene@sbcglobal.net or 979-798-1580, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Single Adult Seniors Dinner and Fe llowship: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Linda at 979-292-9168.
Baby Bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/toddler story time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Tinker Tuesdays: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to noon at Dow Operations Freeport, 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Dana Lively at DLLively@dow.com or 979-238-3435, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
G enealogy club: 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. Beginners and experienced res earchers welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Story t ime: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5. Call 979-233-3622.
One-on-one tech help: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Assistance with computers and other devices by session. Register at front desk. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Adult book club: Noon to 1 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Baby bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Yoga: 5 to 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Beginner yoga with videos. Call 979-922-1905.
B lood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olin Corporation Freeport, 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie McCall at tlmccall@olinbc.com or 979-238-9708, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
