Today
Mattress fundraiser: Noon to 6 p.m. in the Sweeny High School gym, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Name brands priced up to 50 percent off retail. Adjustable bases, massage chairs, pillows, protectors, sheets and frames available. Profits go to athletic programs. Call 832-736-1815.
Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at Wesley Chapel AME Church, 730 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Special guest the Rev. John Young with Empowered Believers Christian Learning Center. Call 979-265-0455.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 5515 W.Broadway St., Pearland. Call Brian Bennett at 281-485-7833 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12;30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 1720 E. Broadway St, Pearland. Call Sue Wilson at 281-482-0239 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
Honoring Black History Month: 3 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 9302 CR 318, Brazoria. Special guest the Rev. R Nowell of St. John in Van Vleck. Black history attire competition and soul food dinner. Call 281-844-1115.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Call Tiffany Lunsford at 979-297-2811 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
“Nunsense”: 2:30 p.m. today and March 1, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 adults, $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
End Time Bible Conference: 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Second Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 201 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Taught by Terry Bryan. Free. Lunch provided. Book of Revelations and other prophetic scriptures. Call 979-297-6469.
Monday
Fire Hydrant Flushing: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Friday throughout West Columbia. Water may be discolored. Avoid washing clothes during this time. Call 979-345-3123.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. $10 fee. Seven-week workshop. All participants will be part of the performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Tuesday
Clute Senior Program: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clute Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Games, Crafts, Lunch an more. For ages 60 and older. Free. Call 979-265-8392 to RSVP.
Mardi Gras Community Bingo: 2 p.m. at Creekside Village Healthcare, 914 N. Brazosport Blvd., Clute. For senior citizens 55 and older. Free. Call 979-265-4221.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn about this famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $5 each; max of $20 for a family. Pancakes and the Brazoswood High School Jazz Band. Call 979-297-6003.
Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper: 5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2549.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2p.m. at Olin Corporation, 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Call Trixie McCall at 979-238-9708.
Wednesday
Ash Wednesday Service: Noon and 6:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-6003.
Ash Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2549.
