Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo History Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Paul Pedisich explores the role of the Guadalupe Hidalgo Treaty in the history of Texas and the U.S. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Human Trafficking in our Backyard: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast presents panel discussion about human trafficking. Insight about trafficking itself, how it is affecting our area and ways to get involved battling against it. Visit www.rfwtxgulfcoast.org.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s Talk: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury campus professional building, 146 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. The Gluten Intolerance Group Of the Gulf Coast discusses dementia and Alzheimer’s prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Call 979-709-8780.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Teen Snackchats: 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Staff Picks Book Club: 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Discussing “The Masterpiece” by Francine Rivers. Call 979-548-2567.
Smash Glass: 6 to 8 p.m. in the art studio at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Arrange colorful glass pieces on a canvas and then pour resin. No skills needed. All supplies included along with appetizers and bottled water. Art will be ready for pick up in 24 hours. $40 for 8-by-10. Call Linda Strickland 979-201-8258 or visit Linda Strickland Art or Smash Glass on Facebook. Register at www.bcfas.org/art.
Friday
Aquariumania Mini-Camp: 9 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee $20. In-depth look at running Sea Center aquariums. For ages 8 to 12. Snacks and water provided. Call 979-292-0100.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Showing “Incredibles 2.” Popcorn and drinks provided. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free pizza, popcorn and water. Public welcome. Showing “Missing Link.” Call 979-297-2667.
Back to School Family Fun Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Teachers Federal Credit Union, 216 Lakeview Drive, Clute. Free event, sno-cones and bounce house. Call 979-265-5333.
Saturday
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items; live music, kids activities, workshops and more. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 N. Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek. All homegrown, handmade and homemade items. Contact 713-594-4768 or jonescreekfarmers market@gmail.com.
Felipe Fighting Cancer Benefit: Noon at Clute Municipal Park under the big pavilion, 100 Parkview Drive. DJ and kids entertainment, silent auction and $12 BBQ plates available. Call Wendy at 979-730-9776 or Lisa at 409-356-3310.
Brazosport Symphony Coastal Cruzin’ Fundraiser: 6 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. An evening full of great food, music, dancing and fun featuring Intercoastal Pirates. Visit bcfas.org/ to purchase tickets.
Benefit for Tommy Odom: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane. Barbecue plates, drinks, raffles and silent auction. Live auction starts at 12:30 p.m. Odom has been diagnosed with two types of lung cancer and a spot on his brain. Call Debby at 979-417-1173 or Samantha at 979-236-2304.
Dedication: 10 a.m. at Bobby Ford Park, Pin Oak and Oyster Creek Drive, Richwood. Keep Richwood Beautiful Committee will dedicate a park bench in memory of Ophelia Martinez for her many years of service to the committee and city. Call Janet Jackson at 979-265-0692.
Two-Day Watercolor Workshop with Robert Ruhmann: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Art League Studio at the Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $100 per student. Bring your own supplies. Designed for intermediate students to learn how to paint realistic landscapes and seascapes. Call 979-265-7661.
Back to School Giveaway: 10 a.m. at Elite Nutrition, 1219 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Accepting donations of clothes and backpacks full of school supplies until Thursday. Open to school-age children. First come, first serve. Food and drinks provided. Call 979-709-8720.
Free Legal Clinic for Veterans: 9 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic, 208 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. No appointment necessary. Any veteran, or spouse of a deceased veteran, can receive advice and counsel from a volunteer attorney in any area of law. Call the Veterans Legal Initiative at 713-759-1133 or visit www.hba.org.
