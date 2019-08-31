Org anizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by ema il to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoswood Class of 1974’s 45th Reunion: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Wine Revue, 219 Parking Way, Lake Jackson; 9:15 a.m. Oct.19 at the Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson and 4 p.m. dinner and dancing at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Classmates who graduated in 1971-1973 and 1975-1977 Welcome Saturday. Contact dianedarbyenglish@gmail.com or 214-728-8934. Visit Facebook page for golf and reunion registration links.
Benefit for Delia Ramos Medical/Rehab Fun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Benefits Delia Ramos in recovery from stroke. Barbecue chicken and sausage plates $10. Kingsford charcoal grill, two Astros tickets for Sept. 22 final home game and $100 visa gift card raffle. Contact 979-709-4254.
Sunday
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 West, Lake Jackson. Contact Jeri Javor at ljnazarene@sbcglobal.net or 979-798-1580, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Single Adult Seniors Dinner and Fellowship: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Linda at 979-292-9168.
Baby Bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/toddler story time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Tinker Tuesdays: 4:30 to
5:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to noon at Dow Operations Freeport, 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Dana Lively at DLLively@dow.com or 979-238-3435, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 North Lazy Lane, Clute. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Wednesday
Genealogy club: 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. Beginners and experienced researchers welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Story time: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5. Call 979-233-3622.
One-on-one tech help: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Assistance with computers and other devices. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Adult book club: Noon to 1 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Baby bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Yoga: 5 to 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Beginner yoga with videos. Call 979-922-1905.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olin Corporation Freeport, 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie McCall at tlmccall@olinbc.com or 979-238-9708, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at The Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson.Hosted by The Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring a snack to share. Contact 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Seniors Domino Game Night: 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Light refreshments, feel free to bring a snack to share. Hosted by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. Join us in working together to come up with ideas and constructive actions to help resolve community’s issues. Together, we can make a difference. Contact Margaret McMahan at 979-230-9564.
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved ones were diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Contact 979-236-5393.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola, Angleton. Activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Free. Contact Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Senior Citizens “42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by the Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring a snack to share. Contact 979-415-2600.
Mini Musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler story time: 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 3 to6. Music, stories, activities and crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
First Thursday book club: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Master garden with Mike: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Friday
Mosaic Workshop “Birds of a Feather”: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Art League 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Register at www.bcfas.org “tickets & events”. Contact Judy Vera 979-849-5649.
Brazoria Country Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 County Road 300-G, West Columbia. The program will be a legislative update presented bySpeaker Dennis Bonnen and Senator Joan Huffman represented by Gloria Milsap. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
Sept. 7
2019 Brazoria County Fair Kickoff Dinner and Dance: 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing Road, Angleton. Auction starts at 7 p.m. with live entertainment. Purchase tickets at www.brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoria County Fair Dinner and Dance: 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing Road, Angleton. Auction starts at 7 p.m. and there will be live entertainment. Purchase your tickets online at www.brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoria County Fair Kickoff dinner and Dance: 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and auction starts at 7 p.m. We will also have live entertainment for the event. Purchase tickets at www.brazoriacountyfair.com.
8th Annual Lake Jackson Zombie Run: at Maclean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Food Trucks, Vendors, and Face Painting from 2 to 9 p.m.; Silent auction 2 to 6 p.m.; Nei Wai Chia Kung Fu Zombie Defense class at 4:30 p.m.; Cornhole tournament registration at 4 p.m. and starts at 5 p.m.; Costume contest for adults, kids and pets at 5 p.m.; Shipmates Thriller dance team at 5:30 p.m.; Kids walk/run at 6:30 p.m., zombie 5K walk/run at 7 p.m.; Creepy Hollow Freak Show at 8 p.m. and awards ceremony is at 8:30 p.m. Day of Race registration is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit www.zombiefest.com or call 979-824-0599.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary Hamburger Night: 4 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. Hamburger basket $6.50; Cheeseburger basket $7. Benefits veterans, youth and community. Call 979-345-4409 after 3 p.m. to place orders or eat in.
Sept. 8
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
BASF Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Advance sales online or at The Center office. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 $3. Cash or check. Pre-show and box office online credit card sales at thecenter@bcfas.org. Recommended for 5 and up. Contact 979-265-7661.
Sept. 10
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 p.m. at the Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Gary Sanders will call. No partner needed. Come and make new friends. Hosted by Lake Jackson promenaders. Free. Contact Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767 or email LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
AISD Membership Luncheon: 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Join us in hearing from AISD Superintendent, Phil Edwards who will share upcoming plans about the school district. Cost is $20 at the door, $25 invoiced, and $250 for table sponsor that seats 8. Contact Michele at The Chamber 979-849-6443. Please register at www.angltonchamber.org under events.
BASF Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Advance sales online or at the Center office. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 $3, cash or check. Pre-show and box office online credit card sales at thecenter@bcfas.org. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Contact 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Rotary International Global Scholar and Water and Sanitation Rotarian Action Group Ambassador Dr. Isis Mejias discusses Rotary International’s service project on water, sanitation and hygiene in developing countries, also known as the WASH program. Visitors welcome. Pay for lunch at door for $10. Contact Lucy 979-864-6610.
AISD Membership Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Join us as we hear from AISD Superintendent Phil Edwards who will share upcoming plans about the school district. Contact Michele 979-849-6443.
Senior Citizens Card Making: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by The Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Student Pavilion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Sponsored by BC Department of Student Life. Contact 979-230-3233 or 713-790-1200.
Sept. 11
9/11 Remembrance Program: 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. There will be prayer, presentation of the colors by the Sheriff’s Dept. Honor Guard, singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a special presentation by County Court-at-Law Judge Greg Hill. Sponsored by Exchange Club of Angleton. Call 979-864-1838.
Human Resources Symposium & Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, Room B & C, 1002 ABC Avenue Street, Freeport. Join other Human Resources Professionals for a presentation on “Managing Minefields,” given by Mark Jodon of Littler Mendelson, PC. Make reservations by September 9. $30.00 per ABC Member or $50.00 per ABC Future Member. Register online at abctxgulfcoast.org/events.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at The Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by The Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring a snack to share. Contact 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Student Pavilion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Sponsored by BC Department of Student Life. Contact 979-230-3233 or 713-790-1200.
Sept. 12
Keep Pearland Beautiful Lecture Series: 7 to 8 p.m. at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Lectures are free. Native trees and shrubs of South Texas presented by Dr. Robert Lonard. Contact 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org.
Sept. 13
Brazosport Cares Mobile Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Mobile food pantry offers fresh and canned foods to anyone for no charge on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Bring reusable bags for food transport. Help available to apply for or renew: SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/Chip, and other resources. Associated with First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, First Assembly of God, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Iglesia Primera Baptista de Brazoria. Contact Janice Edwards 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
Mark Chesnutt in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Contact 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Sept. 14
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Surfside Police and EMS BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Barbecue plates by donation and a silent auction. Proceeds support the Surfside Police. Call 979-239-1151.
Shake, Rattle, and Roll Show: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Harmony, comedy and hula hoop show with ’50s and ’60s music. Reserved seats available. Call Tissie at 979-345-3335 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Sept. 19
Historical Architecture Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Chris Hutson, Architect of Hutson Gallagher Inc., discusses the architecture of the 1897 Brazoria County Historical Museum building. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Business Hall of Fame Inductions: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Please join us as we induct Ann Johnston, Dr. Gregg Knape, Jarrod Smith, and Mike Sorrell into the Brazoria County Business Hall of Fame. Register for a sponsorship, to provide an auction item, or to attend. Call 979-549-0800 or email Kimberly.Effenberger@ja.org.
Sept. 21
Thunder on the Brazos Fundraising Dinner: 6 to 9 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. The Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Association will sponsor this dinner which is being catered by Dido’s Restaurant. Live and silent auction, proceeds from the dinner will benefit the rebuilding of Fort Velasco in Surfside Beach. Tickets are $50 and you can purchase them by contacting Dortha Pekar at dortha@fortvelasco.org. Space is limited.
Sept. 26
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Nov. 2
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Enjoy altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed art work and more! Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
