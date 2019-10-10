Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
What’s Happening on Capitol Hill: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Tickets $30, $35 invoiced. Table sponsors $350, major sponsors $500. Register at angletonchamber.org or call Michele at the chamber at 979-849-6443.
Smash Glass: 6 to 8 p.m. today and Friday in the art studio at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Arrange colorful glass pieces on a canvas and then pour resin. No skills needed. All supplies included along with appetizers and bottled water. Art will be ready for pick up in 24 hours. $40 for 8-by-10. Call Linda Strickland 979-201-8258 or visit Linda Strickland Art or Smash Glass on Facebook. Register at www.bcfas.org/art.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Archaeology Series: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. William Moore shares the first guidebook on calabooses and other forgotten jails still in existence in Texas. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Supporting Your LGBT+ Child: 4 to 7 p.m. at Dow Diamond Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Public event celebrating National Coming Out Day. The event will focus on what to do when your child is LGBTQ+ and how to support them. Hosted by Dow Texas Operations.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
“Happy Birthday, Wanda June”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday and Oct. 17-19 at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The story of hunter Harold Ryan, who returns from years lost in the Amazon forests to find his wife having moved on and American culture having radically changed. Presented by the college drama department. Call 979-230-3271.
Medicare information: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Gibraltar Senior Apartment Homes, 201 Verde Drive, Clute. See if current Medicare plan is still a good fit. Free. Call 844-578-7496.
Friday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Hall of Exhibits, CDJR Building and Country Store, opening ceremony petting zoo, carnival, CPRA Rodeo Finals, Mutton Bustin, 4-H and FFA Calf Scramble, Little Mr. and Miss, Fair Mom, concert by Steve Wariner and Josh Ward. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazosport Symphony League Membership Coffee: 10 a.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn what musical offerings are to be presented by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. Contact emjtanner@hotmail.com.
Pumpkin unloading: 4 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Volunteers needed to help set up the pumpkin patch. Refreshments, fun and fellowship. All ages welcome. Call 979-297-2013.
Family Friendly Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Public welcome. Free pizza, popcorn and water. Call 979-297-2667.
Free Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Barrow Elementary School, 112 Gaines St., Brazoria. Contact Annette Martinez at 979-799-1700 or annette.martinez@cbisd.com or make and appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1 to 7 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair Parade: 10 a.m. from Highway 288-B and Tigner Street, down North Velasco Street, turning left on East Mulberry Street (Highway 35) and ending in the 2300 block of Highway 35. Marching bands, emergency vehicles, floats by businesses and nonprofit organizations. Parade watchers can line up anywhere along the route. Visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Parade, concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, tricycle races, CPRA Rodeo finals, Mutton Bustin’, 4-H and FFA calf scramble, Fair Queen coronation, concert by Travis Tritt and Wayne Toups. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
18th annual fish fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Plates $10, dine in or take out. Live DJ, Kid’s Zone and silent auction. Live auction at 1 p.m. Presented by First United Methodist Church. Call 979-233-3602.
Surfside Beach Nature Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Surfside Bird and Butterfly Trail, 418 Parkview, Surfside Beach. Guided nature and bird walks, kids activities and crafts, booths, giveaways and more. Free; all ages welcome. Call Michelle Booth at 832-434-4529.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Garage Sale and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Clothing, toys, household items and more. Call 979-230-6842.
Blast From The Past: 4 to 11 p.m. at 1800 Downing Road, Angleton. 5 p.m. chicken-fried steak dinners in The Pavilion; 7:30 p.m. sock hop in old gym with live music by alumni band Psychedelic Seniors. $15 dinner; $15 entertainment. Sponsored by Angleton Alumni Association. Call Sammy Alsobrook at 979-292-6312.
