Saturday
Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Drive-thru event. Hosted by Gypsy Caravan Farmer’s Market. Call 979-297-8002 or visit www.gypsycaravanevents.com.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Memoir Writing Workshop: 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Ages 16 and up. $100 for member, $125 for nonmember. “Telling Your Own Story: Pandemic Edition” taught by Ron Rozelle. Hosted by Center for the Arts and Sciences. To register, call 979-265-7661.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by KSBJ. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Brazosport Chamber Online Auction: 8:30 a.m. bidding opens for chamber fundraiser and continues through 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at bit.ly/3jRGKCn. Visit brazosport.org or call 979-285-2501 for details.
Fall Veggies: 6 p.m. via Facebook Live. Special guest AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Free. Part of Green Gardening Series sponsored by Angleton Parks and Recreation Department, Keep Angleton Beautiful and Brazoria County Master Gardeners. To attend, visit www.facebook.com/brazoriacountyextension.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at E. Mulberry Street Shops, 1116 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Contact Cernice at 979-848-0911 or cernicearmstrong@angletoner.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Baby Bounce: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. For pre-walkers/babies and their parent/caregiver. Join tummy time/nursery rhyme/storytime. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Virtual Brain Camp: 9 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. Lifestyle classes for brain health. Hosted by The Gathering Place. For Zoom link, call Erika at 979-235-9195.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Create and Demolish: 1 to 2 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arbre de La Vie Internal Medicine and Medical Spa, 8619 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Jackie at 281-416-5216 or jackieking1288@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pearland Library, 3522 Liberty Drive, Pearland. Contact Kaitlyn at 281-652-1677 or kaitlynk@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
