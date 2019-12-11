Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661.
Gathering Place social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 302 S. Johnson Road, Alvin. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet DeLeon at 281-585-3406 or Peggy Krampota at 281-468-0088.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Thursday
Gun raffle dinner and drawing: 6 p.m. in the gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Ticket holders will receive barbecue sandwich plate. Four large prizes in addition to gun raffle. Winners need not be present. Benefits Brazoria Lions Club. Call 979-798-4444.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. Each week we pick a section of the Bible to discuss and explore. Free. Call 979-417-5217.
Friday
Holiday Movie on the Plaza: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center plaza, 333 Highway 332 E. Showing “The Grinch.” Free admission; concessions for purchase. Rain or shine; bring lawn chair or blanket. Call 979-297-4533.
Christmas Crafternoons: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Craft some easy-peasy Christmas garlands and paper snowflakes. Something for all ages. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Featuring selections from Handel’s “Messiah” and “The Nutracker.” Tickets $25. Call 979-265-7661 or visit clarion.brazosport,edu.
Christmas in Brazoria: Noon to 5 p.m. at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Arts and crafts, carriage rides, kids activities, Santa Claus, food and entertainment. Call 979-798-6100.
Varner-Hogg’s Candlelight Christmas/Procrastinator Santa Market: Market from 1 to 6 p.m. and Candlelight Event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Step back in time and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. Victorian Santa will be available for photos. $3 per person; children 5 and younger free. Call 979-345-4656.
Christmas in the Park: 5 to 8 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. Festive outdoors Christmas celebration featuring Santa Claus, hot chocolate bar, kids crafts, and more. Inaugural Elf Dash 1K starts event. Registration $15. Forms available at City Hall. Presented by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Call 979-265-2082 or contact Kimberly at krbexecutivedirector@gmail.com.
Ugly Sweater 5K: 8 a.m. 5K Run/Walk; 8:15 a.m. Kids Run at Angleton Veterans Gazebo Park, 115 E. Magnolia St.. Fees $25 5K runners; $10 Kids Run (2-12 years old). Register at www.raceentry.com or Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Contact Lauren Stroud at 979-549-0410 or smith@angleton.tx.us.
Home Decorating Contest: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, riverfront property shoreline under 100 feet and riverfront property shoreline of more than 100 feet. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. No entry fee; register by Dec. 11 at www.sanbernardriver.com.
33rd annual Lighted Boat Parade: 5:30 to 8 p.m. at FM 521 bridge, ends at FM 2611 Churchill bridge. Public Viewing Areas on the San Bernard River — FM 521 Boat Ramp, FOR Community Center, Dido’s Restaurant, FM 2611 Churchill Bridge Boat Ramp. Boat must be lighted and decorated on both sides. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, boats 24 feet or less, and 25 feet or more. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. Must be registered to win cash prize. No entry fee. Call Kevin at 979-482-6429.
Candlelight Christmas: 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Tour the plantation house and grounds decorated in the style of an 1800s Texas Christmas. Cookies, Santa and the reading of “Texas Night Before Christmas”. Call 979-345-4656.
Christmas at the Brazos Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson between Hibbett Sports and Imagine Nails inside the Brazos Mall. Contact 979-297-8002.
Christmas Musical “Candy Cane Lane: A Recipe for Life”: 6 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 6114 Fifth Street, Danbury. Free, open to public. Call 979-922-8491.
Luncheon of Honor: 1 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave.. Free celebration of the life and legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Grovey. Call Sandra at 979-709-1312.
Handel’s Messiah: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, Brazosport College Choirs and guest soloists present selections from Handel’s Messiah and traditional holiday music. $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and veterans and $16 for students and children. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazoria County Democrats U.S. Senate Candidate Forum: 2 to 4 p.m. at the Angleton West Annex, 451 N. Velasco, Angleton. Meet Royce West, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez and Jack Daniel Foster. Call 713-906-2458.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.