Today
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel: 11 a.m. to noon at the Covenant EPC Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Meeting and potluck luncheon. Guest speaker is local historian Harry Sargent. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
“Starting a Business – Part 2” Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fee is $25. Online registration required. Call 979-230-3380 or visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Thursday
Brazosport LULAC Council Scholarship Banquet: 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332E, Lake Jackson. $50 per person, $20 per student. Sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit student scholarships in the Brazosport Area. Contact Irene at 979-549-7441 or emai l iocanas@texasgulfbank.com or Ana Silbas at 979-665-8892, or email anna_silbas@yahoo.com
MLK Poster/Essay Contest Award Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. in Gator Hall at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Mary at 713-299-5390.
Scholastic Bowl: 7 p.m., at the Center for the Arts and Sciences Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Trivia. Teams of four. $100 per team. High school students and adults welcome. Call 979-265-7731.
Sweeny Chapter of AARP meeting: 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny. Guest from the Brazoria County Library System. Open to all senior citizens in surrounding communities. Potluck lunch and a short business meeting. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
STEM Petting Zoo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Participants will be able to play with technology for children and families. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce 75th annual Banquet: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Tickets $75, $850 for reserved table of 10. Featuring Jazz Sunday. Call 979-285-2501, email chamber@brazosportchamber.org, or visit www.brazosport.org to RSVP.
Nash Fest: 6 to 9 p.m. at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Dust off your boots and join us for this Nashville-themed fest featuring Cole Degges Band. $75 for general admission, $50 for Angleton ISD Employees. Benefits Angleton ISD Education Foundation. Contact 979-864-8047 or foundation@angletonisd.net
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See if this support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olin Corporation, 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Call Trixie McCall at 979-238-9708 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Dr., Lake Jackson. Free pizza, popcorn and water. Enjoys family friendly recently released movie. Call 979-297-2336 or visit http://www.stmarklj.org.
The Women-Curves of Emotion Gallery Reception: 6 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Expressive portraits painted by Houston resident Carolyn Hancock. Free; open to public. Call 979-265-7661.
“Nunsense”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 27-29, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 1 in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 adults, $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Pesticide Re-Certification Program: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Multiple guests speakers. $35 per person if registered before today, $40 after. Includes lunch. Participants eligible for five CEUs. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Road, Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Mardi Gras Gala: 6 to 11 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Dinner, live music from The Emotions, dancing, live auction and more. Hosted by Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School. Call 979-265-3909.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Open to the public. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. $8 per person and $15 per couple. Call 361-463-8776.
