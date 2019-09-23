Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Alvin Community College Nursing Program Open House: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alvin Community College in the Science/Health Science Building, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. For nursing students and registered nurses seeking to advance their degree. Sixteen universities will provide information on bachelor of science in nursing degrees. Open to anyone looking to pursue their RN-BSN. Call 281-756-5630.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center at 333 Highway 332. “Fraud and Scams” by Kerry Drabek. Hosted by The Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Sheila Conner instructing. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool cruisers playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool story time: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Kids’ crochet: 2 to 3 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Teen advisory board: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen sugar skulls: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Blood drive: 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Shintech, 5618 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Heather Wescott at hwescott@shin-tech.com or 979-233-7861, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Freeport LNG at donor coach at PTF, 2363 CR 690, Freeport. Contact Eda Metcalf at emetcalf@freeportlng.com or 979-415-8723, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m., Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Scott P. Stephens from Rotary Club of North Shore will talk about promoting legislation to require electrocardiograms in physical exams of high school athletes. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10, payable at the door. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Senior Citizen Scrapbooking: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Bring scissors, adhesive tape and four or five snapshots. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
BASF Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 teens and adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Purchase tickets by calling 979-265-7661 or at bcfas.org.
Free Square Dance Lesson: 6:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Offered by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Singles or couples, no partner needed; dress casual with comfortable shoes. Regular dance followed at 7:30 p.m. with Gary Sanders calling and rounds with Marilyn Waguespack between tips. Call Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767, email LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Game Day: 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Gibraltar Summer Luau: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gibraltar Senior Apartment Homes, 201 Verde Drive, Clute. Games, food, door prizes, DJ. Call Dolores at 979-665-5851.
Small Business Strategic Plan Seminar: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Small Business Development Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $15 fee. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
ABC Joint Membership Event and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Associated Builders & Contractors, 1002 ABC Ave., Brazos Room A, Freeport. Members $35, future members $55, reservations were before noon Friday. Event includes ABC STEP Awards, new member recognition, election of 2020 ABC board of officers and directors, tabletop displays, networking opportunities. Call 979-233-0279.
Thursday
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Drinks, live music, food and networking with business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angleton chamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Soil Fertility Management: Registration 6 p.m., program 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door per person for an individual class, $50 per person for the series, $75 per couple for the series. Cost includes meal and three forage samples for hay purchased or grown. Locally grown hay entered into show Oct. 24 must be present to win. Learn pasture planting and management. Presented by Dr. Jake Mower. Register online at brazoria.agrilife.org or galveston.agrilife.org three days before program. Call Jean Godwin at 979-864-1558.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola, Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Friday
“Mystery of the Mummy’s Curse” fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Dinner benefits Lake Jackson Historical Museum. $50 per person Friday, $25 Sunday. Call 979-297-1570.
Senior Citizen Dinner-Mystery Dinner Theater: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Tickets are $25. Hosted by the Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring a snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Sip Sip Soiree: A Speakeasy Affair: 7 p.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3245 or visit brazosport.edu/soiree.WLLS.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.