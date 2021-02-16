Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy at 979-549-8401 or pmorehan@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
“Road to the Promised Land” exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 28 at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Follow the path of the civil rights movement. Admission $5 adults, $3 seniors, children and veterans. Call 979-233-0066.
Dr. Seuss Wants You Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton through Monday. Features Seuss’ art that confronts common issues in America during World War II. Call 979-864-1208 or visit www.bchm.org.
Wednesday
AARP Tax-Aide: noon to 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
Gardening on the Gulf Coast Lecture Series: 10 a.m. via MS Teams. “Best Practices for Citrus Plants” with Agent David Oates. Free with registration. Sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Southeast Region. Visit the registration site at bit.ly/35nIJK8 or call 979-864-1558.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olin Corp., 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie at 979-529-3026 or tlmccall@olin.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City of Lake Jackson, 91 Lake Road. Hosted by 95.7 The Spot. Contact Ashley at 979-297-4533 or acharles@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friends of the Lake Jackson Library annual meeting: 6:30 p.m. Virtually. Send registration request to GraceH@bcls.lib.tx.us Call 979-297-8080.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 713-269-8114.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Book Talks: 9 a.m. with Karen and Ande via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Anime Club Meeting: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. via Go To Meeting. Contact 979-798-2372 or email NatalieN@bcls.lib.tx.us.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Everyone welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 for or visit www.tops.org.
