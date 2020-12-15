Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Christian Women’s Connection: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Christmas fellowship, lunch, prayer walk and more. CDC guidelines will be enforced. Call Freda at 979-308-6125 or email fbirdwell@comcast.net
Procrastinator Santa Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Courtyard Marriott, 159 Highway 288, Lake Jackson. Indoor and outdoor vendor booths. Visit the bistro for breakfast and lunch. Free and open to the public. Call 979-297-7300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Pajama Story Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Teen Studio Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 per person; ages 13 to 18. Call 979-265-7661 to RSVP.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Danbury High School, 5611 First St., Danbury. Contact Patty at 979-922-1226 or Patty.bowles@danburyisd.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy at 979-549-8401 or pmorehan@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Holiday Open House: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Write and mail a letter to Santa. Goodies and take-home activities available. Email Corinne Cammarata at cbcammarata@gmail.com.
Second Chance Full Ride Scholarship Applications: Accepted through Dec. 27. Visit www.mlkcc.org for scholarship guidelines, criteria and application. Call Carolyn at 979-417-6269.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Historical Museum: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. See the Emancipation Tree from Sweeny Plantation or visit the gift shop for an historical book about Brazoria County. Call 979-345-4630.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Thursday
Book Talks: 9 a.m. with Karen & Ande via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Free COVID Testing: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Angleton Fair Grounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Pre-screening and virtual appointment required. Hosted by Community Health Network. Call 281-824-1480 or visit www.mychn.org
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Everyone welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 for or visit www.tops.org.
Movers & Shakers: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City of Lake Jackson, 91 Lake Road. Hosted by 95.7 The Spot. Contact Mallory at 979-297-4533 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Manga & More: 3 to 4 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Anime Club Meeting: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. via Go To Meeting. Contact 979-798-2372 or email NatalieN@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Pearland Westside Library. Contact 713-436-0995 or email Theresa at theresah@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Friday
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Vineyard Church, 2905 Harkey Road, Pearland. Contact Tanya at 281-997-0722 or tanya@pearlandvineyard.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Holiday Open House: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Write and mail a letter to Santa. Goodies and take-home activities available. Email Corinne Cammarata at cbcammarata@gmail.com.
Book-ineering Book Talk: 2 to 2:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Discussing “The Last Kids on Earth” by Max Brallier. STEM activity-inspired by the book. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-849-1519.
Saturday
Surfing Santas: 12 to 3 p.m. at Surfside Beach. Come watch Santa and his helpers relax as they surf the waves. Fun for all ages. CDC guidelines will be followed. Call 979-233-1531.
Virtual Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon via Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s Facebook page. Watch bird banding and learn about birds that live or migrate to our area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
4th Annual Christmas for Kids: 12 to 2 p.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Santa, his elves and presents for all kids present, 1 to 12 years old, when they arrive. Sponsored by Ladies of Destiny, Pearland. Call 832-545-1372.
