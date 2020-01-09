Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
10th annual Awards Luncheon and Chairman’s Address: 11:30 a.m. at The Springs, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. Food, vendors and more. Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce will honor Abigail Arias, ambassador of the year and business of the year. $25 at door, $30 invoiced, $300 sponsor table of eight. Call Michele at 979-849-6443.
63rd annual Appreciation Chamber Banquet: 6 to 9 p.m. at 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Masquerade ball theme. $25 per person. Man, woman, ambassador and business of the year awarded. Hosted by West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-345-3921.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
MLK Choir Rehearsals: 7 p.m. today and Friday Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest Clinician is Quinten Simon, Gospel Award Winner. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at U.S. Army Recruiting Center, 3145 Silverlake Village Drive, Pearland. Call Carlos Espinosa at 956-453-4208 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Tween/Teen STEAM Day: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Ages 10 to 18. Learn about different STEAM activities. Call 979-265-4582.
Blood drive: 1 to 7 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Valentine Cookie Class: 6 to 7 p.m. at Krave’m Cakes, 113 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Only nine spots available. $60 per person. Call 979-292-8229.
Movie Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free popcorn, pizza and water while watching a family friendly movie. Call 979-207-2776 or visit www.stmarklj.org.
Saturday
14th annual Great Futures Gala: 6 to 11 p.m. at Brazosport College Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker is Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. Live music. Hosted by Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. $75 per person. Call 979-373-9668 or visit www.bgcbc.com for sponsor prices.
Informational meeting: Noon to 3 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St. Learn about Lion’s Academy, a proposed sixth- through 12th-grade charter school. Call 281-388-4300.
Residential Electronics Recycling: 8 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free to Brazoria County residents. Most electronic items accepted. Call 979-849-5711 for complete item list.
MLK Choir Concert: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire Station 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
Used Bike Blow Out Party: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Games, tire toss, drawings, vendors, food trucks and more. Kid friendly. Call 979-849-3681.
Sunday
Taste of Your Wedding Day Bridal Show: Noon to 4 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free entry and bridal tote for every bride. Open to public. Vendors, cake tasting, prizes, gifts, drawings and more. Call Esther at 979-665-8665.
Monday
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at B*Success Academy, 500 W. Circle Way, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Call Carolyn Edwards 979-730-7090.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.