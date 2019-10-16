Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Special Children’s Day and Buddy Night. Concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, Youth Rodeo Shoot-Out, Extreme Illusion & Escapes and concert by Cash Dawson. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Pet Loss Grief Program: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Six-week structured program meeting every Wednesday through Nov. 20. Must be 18 or older. Call Donnamarie Lynds at 713-502-9025 or sign up at the church.
Hispanic Heritage Month Closing Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brazosport College MEGlobal Student Pavilion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Loteria, ballet folklorico, mariachi band, food. Call 979-230-3412.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
State of the Community Luncheon: Noon to 1 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey and Mark Mallett of Freeport LNG will speak. Tickets $30, $35 invoiced and table sponsorships are $350. Presented by Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce. RSVP to 979-285-2301 or brazosport.edu.
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free Admission Day. Concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, junior livestock auction, Extreme Illusions & Escapes, concert by Layla’s Anthem. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacounty fair.com.
Sweeny AARP Chapter meeting: 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny. Open to seniors from surrounding communities. Potluck lunch and a short business meeting. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
“Happy Birthday, Wanda June”: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The story of hunter Harold Ryan, who returns from years lost in the Amazon forests to find his wife having moved on and American culture having radically changed. Presented by the college drama department. Call 979-230-3271.
Hailee Ann Harris Fundraiser: Plate pick-up begins at 11 a.m. at 409 Brockman Street, Clute. Plates $10. Proceeds go toward surgeries in November. Call 979-665-3904 or 979-299-9871.
Archaeology Series: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Discover archival riches at the Texas General Land Office as Brian Stauffer provides practical guidance on research in the Spanish Collection. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Sweeny Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at Baptist Church Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. No income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Young Professionals Mixer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Clute Fire and EMS, 210 Commerce St. Monthly mixer for food, networking and ways to be involved in the community. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-233-2233.
“Promoting Your Business with Video” Workshop: 2 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center at 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $25. Online registration required. Call 979-230-3380 or visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
Friday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton.Concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, Extreme Illusions & Escapes, ranch rodeo, concerts by Pushwater Band and Los Traileros Del Norte. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoswood Class of 1974 Reunion: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Wine Revue, 219 Parking Way, Lake Jackson; 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Check-In at 6 p.m. with dinner and dancing at 7 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Classmates who graduated in 1971-1973 and 1975-1977 welcome Saturday. Contact dianedarbyenglish@gmail.com or 214-728-8934. Visit Facebook page for golf and reunion registration links.
A Taste for Nature fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. An elegant evening of “Down Under” wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres. Produced by friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges to raise money for Cannon Bend Recreation Area. Ticket and sponsor information at www.refuge friends.org. Call Linda Myers at 770-596-8196.
BC Jazz Band and Jazz Singers: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www. brazosport.edu/clarion.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Concession, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, livestock awards, heifer auction, Rice Plus Cook-Off, Kitchen Pride Bake Show, Chicken Scramble, Extreme Illusions & Escapes, concert by Koe Wetzel, Doug Stone and Cole Degges. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacounty fair.com.
Angleton Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Park, 3105 N. Downing St., Angleton. Free pumpkin patch, inflatables, a rock wall, petting zoo, costume contest and more. Fall Market vendors, pumpkins $5. Pumpkins will be available for purchase for $5. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation Department. Call 979-848-5600.
Modern Calligraphy Class: 9 a.m. to noon in the BAL studio at The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Linda Matheson teaches basic writing styles based on copperplate letter forms using a pointed pen. Ages 12 and up. $15 for members, $25 for nonmembers plus $5 supply fee. Call 979-265-7661
U.S. Air Force Academy Band’s Wild Blue Country: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, but tickets required. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Fort Velasco Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution 40th Anniversary: 2 to 4 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute, in the art gallery. Open to public. Contact ft.velascoDAR@yahoo.com.
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: Coffee at 9:30 a.m., meeting 10 to 11 a.m. at Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd, Richwood. Contact 979-480-0003.
EarthQuest Birds of Prey: 11 a.m. at Quintana Beach County Park, 330 5th Street, Quintana. Steve Hoddy is returning with his birds of prey. No pets or food items allowed. Bring camera for great shots. Seating is limited, so feel free to bring a lawn chair. Contact 979-233-1461.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.