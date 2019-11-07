Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
L et’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
State Fair Exhibit: Final day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St, Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken daily through Nov. 17 for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. $25 for local orders, $42 to ship elsewhere. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Family-friendly film, free pizza, popcorn and water. Call 979-297-2667 or visi t www.stmarklj.org.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “The Great Outdoors” concert features music inspired by nature. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Annual Women’s Conference: 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Theme: “When Women Stand In The Gap.” Program includes several guest speakers. Call 979-418-2653.
13th annual Novemberfest: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia St., Alvin. Car show, arts and crafts, live music featuring the Grateful Geezers and more. Presented by Alvin Rotary Club. All proceeds go to community. Visit alvinrotary.org.
Mary Ann Silbas Benefit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Mary Ann was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and is awaiting a double- lung transplant. Proceeds will assist with medical expenses and financial burdens. Barbecue sandwiches, silent auction, raffle, DJ, bake sale and more. Call 979-549-7441 or 979-997-3758.
Fall Festival: 2 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Food, games, hayrides, firetrucks, face painting and more. Call 979-265-2871.
Danbury Citywide Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at more than 50 houses and spots at the park. Maps available at most garage sale locations, The Kolache Shop at 1810 Main St. and at the park. Call 979-922-8122.
Sunday
Free Thanksgiving Feast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia High School, 521 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Free community meal sponsored by local churches, organizations and businesses. Call Agatha Sanchez at 979-201-2144.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Michael’s Church, 100 South Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Hosted by Knights of Columbus. Call 979-236-4750.
Monday
Veterans Day Parade and Celebration: 7 to 9 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. parade, 1 p.m. program at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St. Breakfast, parade, performances and more. Free hot dogs, chips and water after parade. Sponsored by BASF and hosted by city of Brazoria. Call Brazoria City Hall at 979-798-2489.
Veterans Day Celebration: 1 p.m. at Clute VFW Hall, 238 Johnson Cook Road, Clute. Honoring local veterans; public welcome. Performances by school bands, dancers, gymnasts, live music and more. Call 979-265-7891.
