Wednesday, July 1
12: 01 Fishing Begins
10 a.m. to 8 p.m . Weigh Station Hours
10 a.m. to 7 p.m . Inshore Mini Tournament (3 flounder stringer)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Offshore Mini Tournament (Jack Crevalle)
Thursday, July 2
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weigh Station Hours
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Inshore Mini Tournament (Redfish stringer)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Offshore Mini Tournament (Ling)
5 p.m. to Midnight Carnival
Friday, July 3
10 a.m. to 9 p.m . Weigh Station Hours
10 a.m. to 7 p.m . Inshore Mini Tournament (Trout stringer)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m . Offshore Mini Tournament (Kingfish)
5 p.m. to 6 p.m . BBQ Cook Meeting
5 p.m. to Midnight Carnival
8 p.m. Fajitas Judging (BBQ Cook-Off)
Saturday, July 4
9 a.m. to 9 p.m . Weigh Station Hours
10 a.m. to 7 p.m . Inshore Mini Tournament (Texas Slam)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m . Offshore Mini Tournament (Dolphin)
11 a.m. to Midnight Carnival
Noon Chicken Judging
Noon Kids Hamburger Cook-Off (Pavilion)
1: 30 p.m . Ribs Judging (BBQ Cook-Off)
2 p.m . Awards Ceremony (Hamburger Cook-Off)
3 p.m . Brisket Judging (BBQ Cook-Off)
5 p.m . BBQ Awards Ceremony (Pavilion)
9 to 9: 20 p.m. Fireworks
