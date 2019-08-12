Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch; snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Kid’s Crochet Class: 2 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Tuesday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Hooks and Needles: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Teen Art: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. 979-548-2567.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Speaker Rotary District 5890 District Gov. Gary Gillen shares Rotary International’s strategic plans and goals for 2019-20. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10 at door. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens 6:30 p.m., show begins 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views of this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson EMS, 10 Oak Drive. Contact Chris Sermarini at 979-415-2717 or csermarini@ljems.org, or register online at www.giveblood.org.
Baby Bounce: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/toddler storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Hooks and Needles: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
One-on-one Tech Help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Teen Art: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 1310 Elm St. Contact Christi Wesley at cwesley@sweenyisd.org or 979-491-8100, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Contact Karen Dettloff at at KarenD@bcls.lib.tx.us or 979-415-2590, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
Democratic Candidate Forum: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. forum at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Southern Brazoria Democrats Club and Young Dems of Brazoria County host candidates for Congressional District 14. Free; refreshments served. Call Karen at 713-906-2458.
Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For children ages 0 to 5. Open to all patrons. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Theme is “Back to School.” Call 979-415-2590.
One-on-One Tech Help: 11 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Assistance with computers and other devices. Register at front desk. Call 979-415-2590.
Lego Brick Time: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Baby Bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Tween/Teen STEAM Day: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For kids interested in learning about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) activities. Ages 10 to 18. Call 979-265-4582.
Blood drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Department of Criminal Justice Region III Training, 5155 FM 655, Rosharon. Contact Britney Wilcox at britney.regans1@tdcj.texas.gov or 291-595-3481, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport residents vited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Sweeny Chapter AARP Meeting: 11:30 a.m. at Sweeny Senior Center, 205 North Oak St. Seniors are always invited to attend. Including surrounding communities Damon, West Columbia, Old Ocean, Brazoria and Lake Jackson. Potluck lunch and a short business meeting. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850
