Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Ghosts Along the Brazos featuring An Eerie Evening: 6 to 11 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Take a spooky stroll around the grounds and listen to tales about the ghostly heritage of the area. Kid-friendly event. $8 per person at gate. Last house tour at 8:45 p.m. Call 979-345-4656.
4th annual Candy and Cars: 6 to 9 p.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Trick or treating for kids. Presented by Classic Cars of Brazoria County and Luby’s. Free drinks for all participants, biweekly awards of the coolest ride, Luby’s $50 gift certificate and 50/50 drawings. Call 979-297-2261.
Mini Craft Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Call 979-230-6842.
Patio Pumpkin Party: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Bring pumpkins to carve or carve one of ours. Play games, sip apple cider and nibble on snacks. Free event. Call 979-297-1570.
West Columbia Community-wide Cleanup: 8 a.m. sign-up and light breakfast at Gulf Coast Christian Center, 725 West Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. cleanup, then tacos provided by Columbia United Methodist Church at 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Bring gloves and garden tools. Call 979-345-3123.
Brazosport-area Knights of Columbus Council Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arlan’s Market, 301 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport, and the former H-E-B store at Plantation and Dixie drives in Lake Jackson. Freeport, Lake Jackson and Clute councils selling barbecue plates to raise money to fight breast cancer. Proceeds donated to The Mermaid Project at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport.
CHS Project Graduation Halloween Carnival and Haunted House: 5 to 8 p.m. at Columbia High School, 521 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Costume contest, face painting, cupcake walk and more. $12 wristbands. $3 haunted house admission. Call 979-799-1740.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Admission free; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat: 5 to 8 p.m. at The Lighthouse UPC of West Columbia, 501 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Family-friendly event. Games, food, door prizes and more. Bring your kids dressed and ready to trick-or-treat and compete in our costume contest. Call 979-345-3354.
River of Hope Indoor Community Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-417-7388.
LeFave Family Benefit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Support the LeFave family in fight to beat glioblastoma. Barbecue plate $10, live and silent auctions, face painting, kids Halloween costume contest and more. Email teamlefave@gmail.com.
Rosharon VFD 39th annual Barbecue and Auction Fundraiser: 11 a.m. at Rosharon Fire Department, 16435 FM 521. Live and silent auctions, $10 barbecue brisket plates, family activities and more. Raffle tickets $5 each or $20 for five. Call 979-549-5733.
Annual church garage sale: 7 a.m. to noon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. Sale will be indoors with air conditioning. Items include furniture, clothes, toys and more. Call 979-798-2288.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Pumpkin Patch: Daily through Thursday at Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5; photo ops for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Contact 979-248-1150.
Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Take photos in the patch or bring kids for story time. Pumpkins of all sizes available. Call 979-849-6305.
Sunday
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church 151st Anniversary: 3 p.m. at cemetery at 445 Hardy St., Clute. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ruben Newell of St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Van Vleck. The Rev. Carl L. Kemp, pastor. Call 979-265-6394.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Activities, vendors, live and silent auctions. Brian’s BBQ will serve lunch. Raffle for new vehicle at 3 p.m. Call 979-265-3909.
Trick or Treating: 4 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Trick or treating, face painting, music, free burgers and candy. Call 979-849-6305.
Sea Center Spooktacular: 1 to 4 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Educational activities, face painting, costume contest and live reptiles. Craft card $5, required to participate in Halloween craft tables. Call 979-292-0100, Ext. 221.
94th Church Anniversary: 2:30 p.m. at First St. Emanuel Baptist Church, 2023 Skinner St., Freeport. Guest speaker Pastor Donnell Johnson of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Freeport. All welcome. Call 979-798-1367 or 979-233-2440.
Annual Turkey Dinner: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St. Dine-in or carry-out. $10 adult, $5 child. Call 979-233-5271.
Pumpkin Carving Contest: 5 to 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Alvin, 302 S. Johnson St. Bring a pumpkin. Snacks, prizes provided. Call 281-585-3406.
Monday
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Watson at 979-236-7030.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Topic is “Wills and Trusts.” Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizens Android Class: 1:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Trunk or Treat: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive, Angleton. Costumes encouraged. Trunks still needed. Reserve parking spot by contacting Wendy Aschenbach at waschenbach@angletonisd.net or Gerry Mosqueda at gmosqueda@moodybank.com.
“Weird Worlds”: 7 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Earth’s strange neighbors, Mercury and Venus. 12 and older $5, 12 and younger $3. Purchase online or at The Center office. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.