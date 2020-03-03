Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Earth, Moon and Sun: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Family show explores the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun with the help of Coyote, an amusing character from Native American oral traditions. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Free Genealogical Workshop deadline: Registration deadline today. Workshop is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Angleton Library, 401 Cedar St., Angleton in the meeting room. Bring laptop, sack lunch and research notes. Drinks and snacks provided. Call Andrea at 979-415-5557.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Angleton Christian School, 976 Anchor Road, Angleton. Call Maria Husband at 979-864-3842 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at BASF Corp., 602 Copper Road, Freeport. Call Sarah Haney at 979-415-8311 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Storytime includes stories, music, movement, and a craft for children. Theme: Kindness. Call 979-415-2590.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Early literacy program for newborns up to age 2 including songs, rhymes, and a story. Followed by stay and play. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Stories, music, movement and a craft. Theme is “Kindness.” Call 979-415-2590.
Genealogy Group Meeting: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. All are welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Thursday
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Teen Book Club: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Discussing books about art or artists. Call 979-415-2590.
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved one was diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Call Dale Libby at 979-236-5393.
Wee Read: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Toddler Time features, music, movement and a story for toddlers and infants. Theme today is “Kindness.” Call 979-415-2590.
“42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. For senior citizens. Bring snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate. Music by Duke Gamino. Drive-thru available. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
One-on-One Tech Help: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
World Day of Prayer: 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Program written from Zimbabwe. Lunch and fellowship to follow. Call 979-279-2549.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church in East Columbia. Gardening program presented by Stephen Breuggerhoff, horticulture agent for Texas A&M Extension Office. Contact Bev Wilson at 817-223-1224 or bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com.
Sunburst USA Baby and Beauty Pageant: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For babies, children, teens and young adults. Visit www.sunburstbeauty.com, facebook.com/cheryl.sunburst or email sunbursttx@aol.com.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Road, Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
13th annual Red, White & Blue Festival: 6 p.m. at Skrabanek Park. Seafood Gumbo cook off. $125 entry fee. Port-a-cans available with $100 paid entry. Call Sue at 979-549-6865 or Nancy at 979-922-8656 or visit Friends of Danbury Club on Facebook.
31st annual ABC Cook-Off: 6 to 9 p.m. at ABC Texas Gulf Coast, 1002 ABC Ave., Freeport. Cook-Off competition, raffle prizes. $150 per team, $150 for additional booth space, Iron Chef entry $25. Raffle tickets on sale. Contact 979-233-1616, visit abctxgulfcoast.org or email ruby@abctxgulfcoast.org.
