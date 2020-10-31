Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Halloween
Virtual Costume Contest: Email photos by 10 p.m. to angie@willowchurch.com. Hosted by Willow Church. Awards for top 10 contestants. Call 979- 297-4079.
Pumpkin Spice Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton, and Peach Street Farmers Market, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Trunk or treat, costume contest, vendors, parade, pumpkin spice cookie contest, raffle, photo booth and more. Call 979-215-3091 or 979-849-5722.
Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 406 E. Main St., Clute. Free and open to the public while supplies last. Costumes and car decorations encouraged. Drive-thru only. Call 979-230-3203.
Family & Friends Halloween Drive by Parade: 2 to 3 p.m. at Carriage Inn, 130 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Dress up yourself and your vehicle and join the car parade for the senior citizen residents. Candy donations appreciated. Call 979-341-0845.
Harvest Party: 3 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free and open to the public. Candy, face painting, games, food and more. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. at Church of Christ, 1100 E. Wilkins St., Angleton. Drive-thru trick or treating. Remain in vehicles. Call 979-849-6391.
4th Annual Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 Highway 288, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Decorated trunks and yummy treats. Outdoor and weather permitting. Sanitizing stations available.
Trick or Treat at Brazosport Village Shopping Center: 6 to 8 p.m. starting at CycleWorks, 458 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson, and ending at The Lounge. Must remain in vehicle. Hosted by Kids Party Planet. Call 979-529-2076.
Richwood Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Drive, Richwood. Free and open to the public. Photo op set-ups. Call 979-265-2082.
Teen Make and Take: 10 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Pick up supplies to make spooky nightlight mason jar craft while supplies last. Call 979-798-2372.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Until 6 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Final day. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken online at bit.ly/32Y0puJ through Thursday for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreath $30 for local orders, $45 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Sunday
Día de los Muertos Virtual event: 2 p.m. Free; public welcome. For ages 6 and older. Pre-registration required. Call 979-864-1208 or visit www.bchm.org
GriefShare Meeting: 4 to 6 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. A Bible-based, Christ-centered program that will provide support and encouragement in your grief journey. No registration fees. Call 979-299-7373 for more information.
MLK Community Grant Applications: Accepted through Nov. 30. Applications available at www.mlkcc.org. Call Terry at 979-849-0794.
Monday
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Virtual Kids Club: 2 to 3 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Virtual Adult Craft: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Bookworms Book Club: 6:30 to 9 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Dia de los Muertos Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton, through Nov. 30. Themed art from local artists, altars and colorful tributes to family and friends who have died. Call 979-864-1208.
Tuesday
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Delores Fenwick Nature Center: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Meet new critters. Story time and wild hour. Call 713-436-0995.
Teen Studio Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 per person; ages 13 to 18. Call 979-265-7661 to RSVP.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
