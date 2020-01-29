Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Wednesday
ACIT & ABC Joint Candidate Forum and Luncheon: Noon at Associated Builders and Contractors, 1002 ABC Avenue, Freeport in room Brazos A. Members $35, on-site registration $45, non-members $45, and onsite registration $55. Door prizes, food and more. Call 979-233-0279.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring your own or use ours. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snacks to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Digital Showcase: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive, Angleton. Free; all ages; come-and-go. Tech, robotics, student projects, gaming, career info and more. Call Andrew Hamilton at 979-997-7979.
Friday
Mollie B and Squeezebox: 6 to 10 p.m. at West Brazos Columbus Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Free polka lessons from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dancing, barbecue, silent auction and more. $20 per person. Benefits the Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call Lisa at 979-215-0109 or Tammy McGaughey at 979-665-7790.
Third annual Father-Son Super Bowl: 6 to 8 p.m. at Alvin Bowling Center, 300 Motel Drive, Alvin. Dinner, bowling, trivia, prizes and more. Boys ages 5 through 12 and father figures. $20 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 281-331-4487.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. door prizes. $8 per person or $15 per couple. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Chocolate Walk: 10 a.m. in downtown West Columbia. Door prizes, sales, specials, refreshments, shopping, chocolate and more. Benefits the Columbia United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Bring non-perishable food items. Sponsored by West Columbia Chamber. Call LeBonne at 979-345-3921.
